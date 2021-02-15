Vasant Panchami 2021: Date, time of Saraswati puja, history and celebration of Spring

Marking the preparation for the arrival of spring, Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is an auspicious festival of Hindus, which is celebrated with splendor and performances all over India on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha. Also called Sri Panchami in the South and dedicated to Saraswati, she is the wife of Brahma and is considered by Hindus as the Goddess of knowledge, music, learning and arts.

Worshipers believe that without Saraswati the world would be stripped of ignorance, as it is what represents the Enlightenment. Therefore, Saraswati is worshiped on this day along with the celebration of the ripening of the agricultural fields with yellow flowers of the mustard plant.

Yellow or basant is believed to be Saraswati’s favorite color and all celebrations include a shade of yellow whether in embellishments or dress. Vasant Panchami is also believed to be the best day to get married.

Date and time of Puja:

This year Vasant Panchami will be spotted on February 16, 2021. Panchami Tithi will start at 3.36am on February 16th and continue until 5.46pm on February 17th. Although the whole day is considered auspicious, the best time to do puja is in the afternoon.

This year, the following deadlines must be met:

Vasant Panchami Seals: February 16 at 6:59 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna: 12:35 pm

Beginning of Panchami Tithi: February 16 at 3:36 am

End of Panchami Tithi: February 17 at 5:46 p.m.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, Brahma created the universe and impressed the creation and wanted to see it with his own eyes. Therefore, he embarked on a journey but was disappointed with the complete silence and loneliness of everyone on planet Earth.

After giving him much thought, he had an idea and had an idea according to which he took some water in his Kamandal and sprinkled it in the air. An angel with a harp in his hand appeared from a tree and was asked to play something.

Brahma asked her to do this so that the Earth would not be silent and the angel forced her to bless the people of the Earth with her voice, filling the planet with music. That angel became known as Saraswati or Veena Vadini (harpist), the Goddess of word, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, strength and glory.

Importance:

Spring is considered to be the King of all sailors and spring time is not only a symbol of prosperity but also considered extremely auspicious to start new job, get married or perform house heating ceremony (griha pravesh). It is also believed to be the day Saraswati was born and so the day is sometimes called Saraswati Jayanti where people worship her to seek her blessings to give them wisdom.

Saraswati is described as a white woman wearing a saree, sitting on a white lotus symbolizing truth and purity and holding a ‘veena’ (musical instrument). She rides a white swan or ‘hamsa’.

This festival marks the beginning of the Spring season in India and the flowering of mustard flowers. The yellow color which is associated with the festival and whole areas of mustard flowers resemble yellow flower beds when fully blooming.

Celebrations:

People wear yellow clothes and also eat food that has yellow color in it (like khichdi). Saraswatis idols are covered in yellow sarees as it is believed to be one of her favorite colors and people dress in yellow dresses also as the color symbolizes prosperity, optimism, energy and everything positive.

Vasant Panchami is the time when people start giving their children the first lessons on education. This custom is referred to as Vidyarambam and also known as Aksharabhyasam.