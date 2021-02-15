Opinion: The world watches, stunned as Trump cleans up





At the start of the proceedings, the leading daily newspaper in Paris Le Monde carried a large photo at the top of its front page of the Chamber’s blame managers marching through the Capitol Rotunda on the Senate floor. The French edition then followed the procedures closely, ending within minutes of the final vote with title on its website: “Donald Trump excuses the second l’issue de son for dexterity.” (“Donald Trump released at the end of his second acquittal.”)

German national daily newspaper Sddeutsche Zeitung carried a headline, “Trump also acquitted in second indictment proceedings,” on her website above a large photo of a grimly smiling Trump holding a USA Today forehead from his first indictment, last year , entitled, “Released.” In Nigeria, The Tribune quickly topped its website with the headline: “Breaking: With 57-43 Votes, U.S. Senate Cancels Impeachment, Releases Former President Donald Trump.”

It is likely that many (but not all) of the world have seen, not out of sheer curiosity or voyeurism, but out of horror and fear, that Trump’s actions and the fact that only seven of the 50 Republican senators were willing to vote for his – – too little to cross the threshold of the two-thirds majority needed to condemn – have only accelerated the darkening of democracy and freedom that America represents. Indeed, just as President Joe Biden was announcing that he would sanction Myanmar’s military leaders for taking power by force of arms, House discharge managers were describing in brutal detail how then-President Trump tried to arm himself in a second term he had failed to win at the ballot box. The big fear in many neighborhoods abroad is that Trump’s thriving autocracy was not merely a brutal interregnum and that the Biden administration is only a brief intervention before America plunges back into the deep spiral it has marked the last four years. Although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed on Sunday that US democracy remains “strong” despite the blame “handcuffs”, Biden himself has warned that democracy is “fragile.” And as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pointed out on January 6, “The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these inconceivable images from Washington DC. Deceptive words turn into violent actions … Contempt for democratic institutions has devastating effects.” In some even quite liberal neighborhoods abroad, Trump’s innocence now simply reinforces a fundamental belief that America has lost course. Senate vote “speaks for itself increasingly problematic on the ultimate ability of the American political system to curb presidential abuses of power: for many, the blame process no longer poses a threat or deterrent to misconduct, or even illegal, by the most powerful figure on earth. ” , noted the Guardian newspaper. Of course, the Biden administration is doing its best to assure the world that the American system can and will be put into operation. As Democrats in the House of Representatives were presenting images that were horrific around the world, President Biden was calling on China’s Xi Jinping to read to him the act of unrest like Trump never did. warning him that America would no longer ignore human rights abuses from Xinjiang to Hong Kong, nor its military threats from the South China Sea to Taiwan. Still, Patrice de Beer, a former Le Monde editor, said he believes the worldview of America has only been reinforced by the shocking images displayed by House managers at the indictment trial. “I do not think this has changed our vision of the US as an unpredictable and violent country,” he told me via email from Paris. “But we hope Biden has stopped this. For now.” At the same time, Claude Corpechot, a consultant on “big data” and professor of global management at Paris Dauphine and Paris V universities, noted that while “Trump did not change my perception of America and Americans, he showed us both faces of America, while many had so far seen only one. ” Throughout the week, the world press has been obsessed with vivid images being broadcast on television on every continent. In Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post led the news, quoting Trump saying the trial had been “the biggest witch hunt in our country’s history.” And Saudi Arabian News reported acquittal, adding Trump ‘s comment that “his movement” had just begun. ” The conclusion from the French journalist de Beer was the kind of deeply felt prayer that seems to be all but universal in the wide pools of the world. “Good luck [now] “mocking Trump and his trumpets.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos