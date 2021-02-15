American and Southwest Airlines cancel hundreds of flights to DFW Airport, Love Field like snow, ice





American Airlines and Southwest Airlines canceled more than 500 flights Sunday at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field and are predicting that most flights Monday will be canceled as heavy weather continues to sweep through North Texas. The regions’ major commercial airports are the main hub for local airlines, creating a cascade of travel issues that forced carriers to redirect passengers across the country to avoid Texas. Operations may not return to some level of normalcy until Tuesday and ice and snow may cross the Dallas-Fort Worth again later in the week. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines canceled all but a few flights Sunday from Love Field, the fifth largest airport on its network. Southwest also canceled all its flights outside the airport until at least Monday noon. More than 2,600 flights across the United States were canceled as of Monday, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay at DFW, with up to three hours of delays on flights that were not canceled. Crews worked to clear the runways and ice planes that were planned for takeoff. Our teams are actively working today to keep our tracks clear and safe.

If you are planning a trip, please check with your airline to see if your flight is delayed or canceled. Also, please allow extra time to arrive at the airport. Reeves Kanakaole pic.twitter.com/XiFylEgkl5 – DFW Airports (@DFWAirport) February 14, 2021 Both airlines were trying to route customers scheduled to pass through North Texas to new destinations to reduce the impact. Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said it could be Tuesday before the airlines resume major operations. With early cancellations, passengers will hopefully confirm their flight with their airline to avoid blockage, he said. For those who are stuck, you also have a cot, blanket and pillow available at the terminal. Southwest canceled all but 10 flights Sunday in and out of Dallas, said carrier spokesman Brandy King. There were only eight departures and two arrivals left. Other major Southwest airports, such as Houston Hobby, Oklahoma City and Austin, were also operating on skeleton schedules. The airline typically performs about 200 flights a day from Love Field. The airport also lowered temperatures in terminals and surrounding buildings at the request of natural gas supplier Atmos Energy to help maintain the heating fuel supply in the region. The massive number of cancellations was not for lack of effort. Love Field had teams in 12-hour periods to pre-prepare the tracks with ice melting supplies. Large cancellations across the board as overnight weather and upcoming weather create dangerous conditions. Confirm your flight status with your airline before you arrive at the airport and drive very carefully if you arrive at DAL. #DALwx – Dallas Love Field (@ DallasLoveField) February 14, 2021 Southwest pre-canceled most Sunday flights in and out of Love Field to minimize the possibility of passengers on connecting flights stranded in Dallas. American Airlines was still scheduled to operate about half of its flights Sunday, but canceled 645 on Sunday and another 404 on Monday, company spokesman Andrew Trull said. The U.S. canceled operations from many smaller airports in Texas and Oklahoma on Sunday, including Amarillo, Abilene, College Station and Longview. Most of the largest airports in the region were conducting limited operations, including San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa. Bloomberg News contributed to this report.







