Parents vow to close the school due to lack of space

1 min ago

1 min ago

Cape Town As thousands of students are expected to return to class across the country today, parents at Lehlohonolo Elementary School in Gugulethu have vowed to close the school again if space is not available for their children.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) yesterday welcomed the provinces for the drastic reduction of the large number of undecided students in grades 1 and 8, who are known to be problematic at this time of year.

But a total of 16,117 8th graders were still awaiting admission to schools across the country. Of these, 5,896 were from the Western Cape.

Even 8,982 of class 1 had not yet been settled, 2,440 of whom were from the province.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said the demand for space in schools, especially in these classrooms, remains a challenge.

All provinces are experiencing high demand in certain areas. The Council of Ministers of Education (CEM) met (Saturday) and the issue of school admission was identified as critical. This was because the system does not have the ability to see any students left behind.

It was also agreed that the provinces would work quickly to place all the students in the next week. The CEM calls on parents and guardians to co-operate with district-level officials in order to speed up the placement process, Motshekga said.

She said health and safety remained the department’s priority and instructions were issued to provincial departments and schools for implementation.

While the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) said they were all systems for today as the delay in opening the schools gave it extra time to prepare and make plans to cope with any outages. Lehlohonolo Elementary School parents claim they do not know where their children will be taught.

According to parent Zandile Mbande, the department had promised to provide a prefabricated building for students who had been mingling with other classes for more than two years.

This is the only class that does not have its own class. The department promised that, by the time the schools open, they will have their own classroom.

They are mixed with other grades and this is not a conducive environment for learning. When we engaged with the principal last week, she directed all questions to the department, claiming she was also still awaiting feedback, Mbande said.

On Friday, WCED officials were dispatched to the school and irritated parents locked them inside the school after they allegedly told parents there was no alternative plan.

We believe the department had more time to prepare because the reopening date was delayed.

There is absolutely no excuse. If there is no good class or plan, we will close the school, Mbande said.

Kerry Mauchline, MEC provincial education spokeswoman Debbie Schfer, said the department was dealing with the school on the issue.

While the school gates were temporarily closed by a group of parents on Friday, it was not a hostile situation and was resolved through engagement with the group.

There is a temporary solution with the schedules changed and the district will also meet with staff tomorrow (today) for further discussions, she said.

Cape Times



