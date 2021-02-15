The reason for the rebirth of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: The scale of the vision for the future development of Riyadh revealed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in recent months is worrying.

By 2030, the Saudi capital will at least double in size from its current population of about 7.5 million people. It will be the center for one of the 10 largest urban economies in the world. Plus, it will be a livable, human-centered city with green spaces, recreational facilities and an urban lifestyle to attract talent from around the world to the largest city in the Middle East.

Real growth begins in the city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors. I have no doubt that world economies are not based on nations, but on cities, said the Crown Prince at the event, organized under the theme Neo-Renaissance.

Plans for a renaissance of Riyadh will be implemented by Fahd Al-Rasheed, chairman of the Royal Riyadh (City) Commission, who is aware of the challenges posed by the ambitious strategy. Vision without execution is hallucination, he said.

A detailed roadmap for the transformation of the city is being prepared, likely to be unveiled in the second quarter of the year. It will need to add detailed details and hopefully solutions to the economic, social, demographic and financial challenges involved in the plan.

But experts on urban development strategy in the Middle East have told Arab News that, far from being an over-ambitious dream, the strategy is practical, achievable and ultimately beneficial.

Karl Sharro, a London-based architect and editor of the forthcoming book The New Arab City, said: “Historically, it is completely credible. Riyadh is so important to the history of the country.



A Riyadh street in 1937. The city has a long history of rapid growth. (AFP / Dossier)

Todd Reisz, also an Amsterdam-based architect, his new work Showpiece City: How Architecture Made Dubai, just published, said Riyadh already has a very substantial capacity to plan a city and organize its components .

Jeff Merritt, a San Francisco-based expert on smart cities and urban transformation for the World Economic Forum, said: “Such rapid urban expansion is not incredible, but you need to learn from the experience of other cities in the world.”

Urban planning experts agreed that while Riyadh’s plans were ambitious, they were not unprecedented. In fact, the Saudi capital itself has a long history of such rapid growth.

Writing in the journal Research Research, architecture expert Saleh Al-Hathloul said Riyadh had grown from a small town of less than half a million people to a large metropolis of 7 million over the past 50 years. The speed and rate of its transformation have had few parallels.

Between the 1930s and 1980s, Riyadh nearly doubled in size every decade. As the administrative center for the new Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it attracted ministerial and other government buildings, as well as a diplomatic quarter and a central business district with all the financial and commercial apparatus of a capital.



Passengers ready to board a train from Riyadh to Dhahran in 1955. (Three Lions / Getty Images)

In the 1970s, the thriving city needed the skills of a master planner, and authorities called Kostandinos Doxiadis, an architect and urban planner who had worked on many projects in his native Greece, as well as in the Middle East and Pakistan, where he designed the new capital, Islamabad.

With Riyadh in the midst of oil-driven economic and demographic growth, Doxiadis experimented with the idea of ​​a U.S.-style grid system, still in trial in the Al-Olaya district of the city today.

From the 1990s, Riyadh development was taken over by the Ar Riyadh Development Authority (now a unit of the RCRC), which launched the MEDSTAR Metropolitan Development Strategy for Ar Riyadh seeking to bring structure to rapidly expanding cities.

It aimed to create urban sub-centers (one of which is the basis for King Abdullah’s financial district), new suburban developments and the public transport system being built around the Metro.

Saudi Arabia and Riyadh have a history of urban planning, Reisz said, also pointing to development work in Jubail and Yanbu and newer economic and industrial centers as examples of this tradition.



Construction is underway in the capital in 1980. (Franois LOCHON / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia also has lessons for other cities in the world that have experienced such phenomenal expansion. In the Middle East, there is the Dubai model, which achieved Riyadh’s goal of doubling the population in a decade more than once in its 50-year history as part of the UAE.

Reisz emphasizes the central role of architecture in the growth of Dubai: Modern architecture made Dubai in the physical sense, but also gave an image easily conveyed and transmitted, he wrote.

From afar, the example of dramatic demographic growth in China will also be in the case study file of Riyadh planners. Some Chinese cities have grown from provincial cities to become megapits in recent decades, coinciding with the rise of countries as an economic superpower.

Chongqing, in central China, has become an urban giant with more than 30 million people in the space of a few decades, great even for a country where 10 million plus-cities seem to arise almost overnight.

For Saudi Arabia, China is a beautiful parallel because urban growth there is driven by centralized government policies, Sharro said.



An image of Riyadh from last year. By 2030, the city will at least double in size from its current population of about 7.5 million. (Reuters / File)

However, Merritt called for some caution in implementing China’s model in Saudi Arabia. In China, growth was driven by the migration of a large rural population to cities. Saudi Arabia does not have such a large rural pool, he said.

As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed at the FII conference, the driving force behind Riyadh’s expansion will be economic. Riyadh represents about 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy and enjoys cost advantages over other urban centers.

The cost of creating jobs in the city is 30 percent lower than other cities in Saudi Arabia. Reisz supported that reasoning. Cities are tools to achieve economic goals. Cities build economies. Their development requires integration between the economy, finance and urbanism, he said.

The Riyadh plan relies heavily on the ability of cities to attract business to take advantage of the size and growth of the Kingdoms economy. The RCRC and the Saudi investment ministry collaborated on a program to persuade large multinational corporations to set up their regional headquarters in the city and were able to uncover 25 such corporate entries last month.

Attracting more New Headquarters in the city will depend to a large extent on the incentives currently being finalized as part of a comprehensive corporate and financial law reform to further improve the Kingdoms at the global competition league tables.



Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Riyadh Commission. (SPA)

Private investment in the Riyadh project is a key factor. Al-Rasheed said most of the first-phase capital would come from government investment, though it is clear that the later multi-billion-dollar phases would expect a greater contribution from private sources eager to reach the first level of.

The world’s major cities are human environments as well as economic centers, and the neo-renaissance strategy places great emphasis on the living factor. The Crown Prince painted a picture of a green city with large public spaces, where millions of trees will be planted to protect the environment and make urban life in a more comfortable desert environment.

The greening of Riyadh will also be accompanied by a boom in entertainment, cultural and leisure activities as part of the liberalization of the Kingdoms social environment according to the Vision 2030 strategy.



A detailed roadmap for Riyadh’s transformation is being prepared. (Shutterstock)

For example, as more women feel free to go out alone or with their friends, this will change the social structure of the city, Sharro said, highlighting a factor that is likely to be reflected in the new urban model and architecture of the city. growing.

Riyadh is now a city dominated by cars, but will they take the opportunity to move to a more European style, to thicken? It has the potential to increase population size without expanding outward into an urban sprawl by having more apartment buildings and more social facilities available in the country, he added.

Merritt noted Paris’ ambition to become a 15-minute city where most of the social, cultural and commercial equipment is within walking distance, a concept that also has an echo in The Line, the central urban development belt of NEOM . You do not want a city without humanity dominated by biscuit cutting buildings, he said.

Planners at the RCRC have other advantages as they prepare to unveil detailed plans for the city’s renaissance: Providing services and energy in a sustainable way, expanding Riyadh’s digital capability and, at the very least, formally opening and expanding subway system.

Much will also depend on the ability to generate jobs in the city to meet the aspirations of the growing, and increasingly youthful population.

But urban planning experts seem really enthusiastic about the prospects for Riyadh’s rebirth, as Reisz explained. I would have to have a crystal ball to see how everything would work, but if I were a young Saudi man or woman, Id would be glad to be a part of it, he said.

