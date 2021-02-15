Top International AP News at 12:55 am EST





National Review Bidens Executive Order on Housing: Replacing Old Sins with New President Bidens the flurry of executive orders now extends to housing policy and to a promise to reverse the Trump administrations’ approach to equitable housing. Specifically, this would mean reversing Trump’s overthrow of an Obama-era rule known as Affirmative Assistance Housing designed to introduce affordable (read subsidized) housing in higher-income postal codes. To justify a return to this controversial policy, President Biden made long-standing evidence of the sins of federal housing policy. He is right about many of them, but he is wrong about his approach to reparation. More subsidized housing, in the tragic tradition of public housing, will only foster division and do little to help minority groups in their quest for upward movement. It is irrefutable, as President Biden stated in his executive order, that during the 20th century, federal, state, and local governments systematically implemented discriminatory racial housing policies that contributed to segregated neighborhoods and curbed equal opportunity and opportunity. to create wealth for Blacks, Latinos, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islands, and Native Americans, and other under-served communities. Most importantly, the Federal Housing Authority would not provide mortgages to blacks in white neighborhoods, and racial covenants restrictions on action against blacks (and Jews, by the way) were the norm in the 1950s. Urban highways plowed through neighborhoods with few income, often (though not exclusively), displacing thousands. Today, we are left with the Cross Bronx Highway and the Chrysler Highway. However, even this forgiveness is selective. African-Americans, in particular, suffered the tragedy of a (still) preferred progressive program: public housing. A key story here is unappreciated. Historic Black Harlem neighborhoods, Detroits Black Bottom, Chicago Bronzeville, Desoto-Carr in St. Louis. Louis were denigrated as slums, even though they were home to a large number of residential property owners and hundreds of black-owned businesses. When cleared to pave the way for public housing, they were replaced by high thorns in which the accumulation of property assets was by definition impossible. The social structure of self-help, civil society, and upward mobility was fragmented. Blacks have always been, and remain, disproportionately represented in public housing and otherwise subsidized, often trapped in long-term dependence on counterproductive policies: When their income increases, so does rent. Compensation for this dual history of outright racism and harmful progressivism should not mean a new generation of shelter sins. But Affirmative Housing Affirmation, if it is to be restored, is just that. Federal pressure through the leverage of local aid programs to force the introduction of subsidized rental housing for low-income tenants has long been a guarantee of resistance from middle-class, white and black middle-class residents in justifiably concerned that families who have made no effort and spared no effort to reach their neighborhoods will present problems. Housing coupon tenant concentrations, scattered by the demolition of several public housing projects, have already spread malfunction and poor maintenance, including apartment buildings in Warrensville Heights, Marcia Fudge’s hometown of Ohio, the future secretary of US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Racial integration and equitable housing remain the goals America must strive for. But that means understanding how neighborhoods work. Americans, black and white, self-select to live in areas where they share the socio-economic characteristics of their neighbors. Some liberals may not like this, but these are their personal choices, too. When members of minority groups share the economic and educational backgrounds of new neighbors, the chances of intolerance are greatly reduced. This is why fair housing should mean discrimination and not subsidize new developments. Instead, Biden is doubling the example set by the Obama administration in Westchester County, which was forced to spend $ 60 million to subsidize 874 housing units in a county in which racial and ethnic minorities are already well represented. This means that current black and Hispanic homeowners who have bought their homes trying and saving will have to look at their county taxes used to subsidize others at $ 68,000. for home. Exclusive peripheries will not be opened by confrontation. There will be endless lawsuits. Instead, the HUD, if it is to play any useful role, should try to use tools such as the zoning model (suggestions, not mandates) to persuade local planning boards to allow the market to build small homes. at affordable costs, including many families, very small. Historically, this is how the American working class was able to afford a home. An administration really interested in correcting the sins of past housing policy would not overlook existing problems of public and subsidized housing. Here’s a bold idea: selling public housing projects on high-value real estate (see Brooklyn coast) and providing cash compensation to its residents. They need to be able to move where they like or just put money aside. There is a lot to our housing past to correct. Doubling past sins is not the way to start.

