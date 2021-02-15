Russia launches new Progress cargo ship at International Space Station

A new Russian Progress cargo ship launched into orbit on Sunday night (February 14th) to distribute cargo to seven crew members at the International Space Station.

Russian space agency Roscosmos launched the Progress MS-16 cargo ship, also called Progress 77, on a Soyuz rocket from the 31st Place of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:45 pm EST (0445 GMT on 15 Feb, 10:45:06 am Baikonur time). She will arrive at the station on Tuesday.

Progress 77 has approximately ,4 5,424. (2,460 kg) cargo and supplies for the crew currently on board the station. That includes 3,086 lbs. (1,400 kg) research and crew supplies (such as food and clothing), along with a supply of fresh water, nitrogen gas and propellant for the Zvezda service module propulsion system of the station.

A Russian Soyuz rocket launches the loaded 77 progress ship unending towards the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on 15 February 2021 local time (14 February EST). (Image credit: NASA TV)

Located inside the launch pad of its Soyuz 2.1a launcher, the Progress MS-16 spacecraft rolled to the runway on Friday (February 12th), ahead of its scheduled launch on Sunday. This way ground crews can complete their final flight preparations.

Soyuz is a three-stage starting vehicle 152 meters long (46 meters). After waiting it was expected to head in a north-easterly trajectory, hitting its four belt amplifiers about two minutes after takeoff. The second phase of the missile, (also called the core phase) is powered by an RD-108A engine designed to continue shooting for approximately three more minutes before delivering the brakes to the third phase of the missile – an RD engine 0110.

Once the rocket reached a certain height, the fair fell to expose the Progress MS-16 spacecraft, which split from the upper phase of the amplifier nine minutes into flight to make its way to the space station.

After separation, Progressive spaceships should unfold its solar arrays and navigation antennas. It will then line up with the space station and prepare for anchoring with the Russian-built Pear module on Tuesday (February 16th) at 1:20 a.m. EST (0620 GMT).

The Pear module is a connecting port on the Zvezda service module that doubles as an air lock for station crew members to use when performing Russian-led space travel. The pier is scheduled to be removed when the Progress 77 spacecraft completes its mission in July.

Instead, Roscosmos will bring a long-awaited new addition: the Nauka lab. This will mark the largest increase in the Russian segment of the space station since the Zvezda module was installed in 2000. (There is another port, similar to Pearce, called Poisk, that will remain at the station.)

A snippet of Earth can be seen in the upper right of this camera view from Progress 77 captured shortly after release. One if its solar arrays are visible to the left after unfolding. (Image credit: NASA TV)

The Progress spacecraft is an unmanned cargo ship that looks very similar to its crew counterpart, Soyuz spacecraft , which is used to transport astronauts to and from the space station. The main difference is that Progress is used to fly cargo and is also created to burn as it re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere while Soyuz will descend back to Earth.

Since Progress vehicles are available, they are usually loaded with trash and other items to dump before embarking on a course to burn up the Earth’s atmosphere, usually over a remote Pacific Ocean region.

Progress 77 is the first of two scheduled cargo shipments to the space station within a week. On Saturday (February 20), a US-built spacecraft is scheduled to depart from the Wallops Flight website in Virginia on its two-day voyage to the space station.

Follow Amy Thompson on Twitter @astrogingersnap. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.