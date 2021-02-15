Dubai Airport sees passenger traffic falling 70% amid the pandemic





In the past year, we have witnessed the most difficult circumstances the travel industry has ever faced, said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, adding that the 2020 figures are a reflection of this testing environment, but also come with an element of hope and faith. For months as the travel industry collapsed around the world, Dubai Massive Airport, which saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019, became a ghost town of shuttle stores. But the recovery gained momentum in December as the city promoted itself as a pandemic-friendly holiday destination for tourists fleeing difficult home restrictions. In December alone, passenger volumes exceeded industry expectations at 2.19 million, the airport said. Israelis flocked to the UAE after a normalization progress deal and travelers tired of the blockade, poured out to celebrate the holidays and New Year’s Eve in crowded bars and luxury hotels. Signing the reopening of Dubai since last July has been an aggressive coronavirus testing campaign, with visitors welcome from anywhere as long as they are tested on arrival and in many cases before departure. Now, Griffiths said, the airport is betting on a rapid delivery of coronavirus vaccines to encourage more people to board a plane, along with contactless and thermal imaging technology. The United Arab Emirates has launched the world’s second fastest coronavirus vaccination, with 50 doses administered per 100 inhabitants as of Monday. Despite the signs of life and vaccines that offer a glimmer of hope, the prospects of the industries remain uncertain. Although overall demand is expected to increase this year, airlines are showing caution on international routes. Wide-body aircraft used for long-haul flights, such as Emirates’ iconic two-story Airbus A380 fleet, stand idle. Vaccination campaigns have spread around the world and concerns have been raised about the most contagious variants of the virus. The ever-changing quarantine requirements around the world have thrown the itineraries into disarray. Meanwhile, the UAE is struggling with a huge increase in coronavirus cases, pushing countries to suspend flights to Dubai and the city government to impose restrictions that could disrupt its economy. The UK banned all direct flights to Dubai last month, freezing the world’s busiest international airline. London was ranked as the top destination city for Dubai Airport last year, with 1.15 million customers. Dubai International Airport first overtook London Heathrow as the world’s busiest airport for international traffic in 2014. It has maintained the crown since then, with around 90 airlines flying on the commercial entropot. Heathrow, hit hard by the pandemic, said it was overtaken as Europe’s busiest center by Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris last year. For Dubai, a sheikhdom of skyscrapers in the UAE, the resumption of long-haul air travel has been built deep in its business interest. Emirates remains the mainstay of the wider empire known as Dubai Inc., an interconnected series of state-owned businesses. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos