The COVID plot shows a wide range of Chinese misinformation

Powerful forces, from Beijing and Washington to Moscow and Tehran, have struggled to control the confession of where the virus came from. Top officials and allied media in the four countries acted as super-propagandists of misinformation, using their stature to sow suspicion and amplify politically useful conspiracies already in circulation, a nine-month Associated Press investigation into sponsored disinformation by the state conducted in cooperation with the Atlantic The digital forensic research laboratory of the councils was found. The analysis was based on a summary of millions of posts and social media articles on Twitter, Facebook, VK, Weibo, WeChat, YouTube, Telegram and other platforms.

As the pandemic swept the world, it was China, not Russia, that took the lead in spreading foreign misinformation about the origin of COVID-19.

Beijing has been reacting for weeks to fiery rhetoric from leading U.S. Republicans, including then-President Donald Trump, who sought to rebrand COVID-19 as the China virus.

China’s Foreign Ministry says Beijing has worked to promote friendship and serve the facts while defending itself against hostile forces seeking to politicize the pandemic.

All parties must resolutely say no to the dissemination of misinformation, the ministry said in a statement to the AP, but added, “In the face of fabricated allegations, it is justified and proper to lie and clarify the rumors by establishing the facts.”

A day after the World Health Organization designated the COVID-19 explosion a pandemic, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, opened a series of tweets late last night that launched what could be the first global digital experiment with it. which may be overt misinformation.

Chinese diplomats have only recently mobilized on Western social media platforms, more than tripling their Twitter accounts and more than doubling their Facebook accounts since the end of 2019. Both platforms are banned on China.

When did the zero patient start in the US? Zhao wrote on Twitter on March 12th. How many people are infected? What are hospitals called? It may be the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make your details public! The US owes us (sic) an explanation!

What happened next shows the power of Chinas’ global messaging machine.

On Twitter alone, Zhao’s aggressive splash of 11 tweets on March 12 and 13 was quoted over 99,000 times over the next six weeks, in at least 54 languages, according to analysis conducted by DFRLab. The accounts that referred him had nearly 275 million followers on Twitter a number that almost certainly includes duplicate followers and does not distinguish fake accounts.

Influential Conservatives on Twitter, including Donald Trump Jr., hit Zhao, bringing his posts to their largest audiences.

The Chinas Global Times and at least 30 Chinese diplomatic accounts, from France to Panama, rushed to support Zhao. The Venezuelan Foreign Minister and RT correspondent in Caracas, as well as Saudi accounts with the royal family also significantly expanded Zhao’s achievement, helping to launch his ideas into Spanish and Arabic.

His allegations received non-critical treatment in the Russian and Iranian state media and were returned through QAnon discussion boards. But its largest audience, by far, was within China itself – despite the fact that Twitter is banned there. The hashtags known for his tweet storm were viewed 314 million times on Chinese social media platform Weibo, which does not distinguish unique views.

At the end of the night of March 13, Zhao posted a message of gratitude on his personal Weibo: Thanks for the support you gave me, let’s work hard for the motherland!

China relied on Russian disinformation strategy and infrastructure, turning into an established network of Kremlin representatives to take seed and spread messages. In January, Russian state media were the first to legitimize the theory that the US created the virus as a weapon. Russian politicians quickly joined the choir.

One was amplifying the other How much was controlled by the command, how much it was opportunistic, it was hard to say, said Janis Sarts, director of the NATO Center for Strategic Communications Excellence, based in Riga, Latvia.

Iran was also thrown inside. The same day Zhao wrote on Twitter that the virus may have come from the US Army, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that COVID-19 could be the result of a biological attack. He would later cite that plot to justify the refusal of US COVID-19 aid

Ten days after Zhao’s first conspiracy tweets, Chinas global state media apparatus launched.

Did the US government deliberately hide the reality of COVID-19 with the flu? asked a suggestive article in Mandarin, published by China Radio International on March 22nd. Why was the U.S. Army Infectious Diseases Medical Research Institute in Ft. Detrick in Maryland, the largest biochemical testing base, closed in July 2019?

Within days, versions of the piece appeared more than 350 times in Chinese state stores, mostly in Mandarin, but also worldwide in English, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic, the AP found.

The Chinese Embassy in France promoted the story on Twitter and Facebook. It appeared on YouTube, Weibo, WeChat and a host of Chinese video platforms, including Haokan, Xigua, Baijiahao, Bilibili, iQIYI, Kuaishou and Youku. A seven-second version set for lead music appeared on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Clearly promoting these types of conspiracy theories, misinformation, usually does not result in any negative consequences for them, said Mareike Ohlberg, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund Asia Program.

In April, Russia and Iran largely abandoned the bio-arms plot in their open messages.

China, however, has gone further.

In January, as a team from the World Health Organization leaked data to China trying to determine the origin of the virus, MOFA spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged the U.S. to open a biological laboratory in Fort Detrick to give more transparency issues such as the 200-overseas bio-laboratories, invite WHO experts to conduct traces of origin in the United States.

Her remarks went viral in China.

China’s Foreign Ministry told the AP that it strongly opposes the spread of conspiracy theories. We have not done it before and we will not do it in the future, the ministry said in a statement. False information is the common enemy of mankind, and China has always opposed the creation and dissemination of false information.

