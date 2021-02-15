International
Farm laws protest LIVE: With Greta, with Disha, says Congress Adhir
- Mahapanchayats will be held in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm leaders to travel across India to gather support
Representatives of farmers’ unions have said 40 leaders who have been in charge of agitation against farm laws will travel across the country to gain support for its withdrawal.
The toolkit case took a new turn as Bangalore-based Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly editing and distributing the “toolkit” on social media. Ravi was taken into custody for five days by police.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha expressed concern as the government has not yet given a date for the next round of discussions. Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMS), part of SKM, has said that several Kisan Mahapanchayats are scheduled to be held throughout Madhya Pradesh starting February 15th. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also attend Kisan Mahapanchayats starting February 15 across Uttar Pradesh.
Farmers are protesting against the Law on Trade Production and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) of Farmers, 2020, the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Commodity Experts Act (Amendment) , 2020 for almost 12 weeks. Representatives of farmers’ unions say these laws will pave the way for MNCs in the agricultural sector to reap profits and pave the way for corporate agriculture.
They also fear that the procurement system under the MSP will be affected. The center has consistently assured farmers that the MSP system will remain intact and said the laws will ensure doubling farmers’ incomes.
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 12:25 PM IS
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launches multiple attack on government over Disha Ravi arrest
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the arrest of Disha Ravi shows that the government is irritated by the ongoing protests against farm laws. In a series of tweets, Chowdhury criticized the government for failing to ‘uphold the fundamental rights of the ordinary agency’ and said ‘Satyagrahi’ farmers had caused ‘moral loss’ to the government. He said he stands strong with Disha Ravi.
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 11:24 AM IS
Anil Vij denounces calls for the release of Disha Ravi
Haryana’s minister also said that any kind of ‘anti-national idea’ that comes to one’s mind should be thrown into the loop.
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 11:07 AM IS
Chhattisgarh CM joins group of politicians demanding Disha Ravi’s release
The Chhattisgarh chief minister demanded the release of Disha Ravi, who was returned to 5-day police custody by a Delhi court and condemned her arrest, calling the whole episode an act of “cowardice”.
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 10:58 AM IS
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi demands the release of the Bengaluru-based activist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a Twitter post expressed her support for climate activist Disha Ravi and shared a small poem in Hindi in her support. Priyanka said an unarmed girl has struck fear into the hearts of people who are armed with guns. She also said that Disha is emanating ‘rays of hope and courage’.
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 10:50 AM IS
Delhi police issue warrants against 2 activists
Delhi Police have said that Delhi Police has issued unwanted orders against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in the ‘toolkit’ case.
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 10:33 AM SHT
Sanjay Singh says Center is stifling people who lean towards ‘truth’
MP Rajya Sabha in her tweet said that the government is punishing the Bengaluru-based climate activist for raising her voice in support of farmers. He also said that speaking the truth and demanding someone’s rights is being seen as a crime under the current government.
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 10:01 AM IS
The arrest of Disha Ravi is an attack on democracy: Delhi CM
Delmi CM Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the arrest of Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi calling it an ‘unprecedented attack’ on democracy. He also said that supporting farmers protesting against the laws passed by the Center is not “a crime”.
February 15, 2021 9:15 AM
Senior Kong Sibal leader criticizes government for arresting climate activist
Congressman Kapil Sibal wrote on Twitter on Monday condemning the arrest of Disha Ravi and questioned the government’s stance on national security by asking if he thinks a 21-year-old and some teenagers could threaten the nation’s security.
15 February 2021 09:11 AM ISSHT
Farmers ‘leader Rakesh Tikai says farmers’ unions have not yet raised ‘gaddi wapsi’ slogans
Farmers ‘leader Rakesh Tikai said representatives of farmers’ unions have only demanded the repeal of the laws and have not raised slogans for the government’s resignation.
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 08:33 AM SHT
The borders remain closed at numerous points due to farmers’ protests
Some borders remained closed at some points beyond the Delhi border due to ongoing protests by farmers’ unions. The Noida Highway in Delhi is closed along the Ghazipur border. Read more here.
February 15, 2021 08:21 AM ISSHT
Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held in Khargone of Madhya Pradesh
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) Shiv Kumar Sharma announced on February 14 that the farmer group will hold Kisan Mahapanchayat in Khargone of Madhya Pradesh at 12 on Monday evening.
February 15, 2021 07:40 AM AMSHT
BKU expresses support for Disha Ravi
The Bharatiya Kisan Union has expanded its support for Bangalore-based climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested Sunday by Delhi Police for editing and distributing a ‘package of tools’ that police believe was responsible for the violence. of tractor assembly.
