No new community cases have been found in New Zealand since the blockade





WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – As people in Auckland adjusted to a new blockade on Monday, health officials said they had found no evidence the coronavirus had spread further into the community, raising hopes that the restrictions could be short-lived.

New Zealand’s largest city was hastily placed in a three-day closure Sunday after three unexplained cases of the virus were found. Down is the country’s first blockade in six months and represents an obstacle in its largely successful efforts to control the virus.

Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the negative test results since the first three were found was an encouraging start, but warned that a more complete picture of the blast would not come out until Tuesday, when the results from a enhanced testing mode. New Zealand also announced that the first batch of vaccines had arrived. Officials said the shipment of about 60,000 doses of vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will initially be given priority to border workers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the three community cases were of the first contagious variant in Britain and that genome testing had not linked them to any previously known case.

“This is a very transmissible strain and a fast movement, which requires extra care to extinguish it and that is exactly what our approach brings,” Ardern said.

New Zealand’s greatest vulnerability has been at the border. New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers who are required to spend two weeks in quarantine. Despite precautions, there have been several times when the virus has crossed the border before being screened again, and officials are trying to determine if this has happened again. In the latter case, a mother, father and daughter in Auckland caught the disease. Officials said the mother works at a hotel company that does laundry for airlines and they are investigating if there is any connection to the infected passengers. The rest of New Zealand outside Auckland also has restrictions set for three days, including the mandatory mask worn on public transport and limiting crowd sizes to 100.

