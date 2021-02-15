Chinese New Year difference from Russian RealnoeVremya.com

Consul General of China in Kazan for New Year traditions in its countries commonly called Spring Festival

A big holiday was celebrated in China on February 12 of the New Year. According to the Chinese calendar, it is the year of Kau, and the citizens of the PRC celebrated it on a large scale and with long vacations as in Russia. Officially, the country has a holiday from 11 to 17 February, while the festive celebrations last 16 days exactly until the Lantern Festival on 26 February. It is worth noting that New Year in China is not a winter holiday, it is called the Spring Festival whose history is over 4,000 years old. In a column of Realnoe Vremya, the Consul General of China in Kazan Wu Yingqin talks about Chinese New Year traditions.

Feel the charm of Chinese New Year

The Spring Festival is the most solemn traditional holiday of the Chinese nation. The Spring Festival, ie New Year according to the Chinese lunar calendar, lasts from the Spring Festival on the first day of the first month until the Lantern Festival on the 15th.th the day of the first month according to the lunar calendar. February 12, 2021 is the first day of the first month of the lunar year.

According to the traditional lunar calendar, this year will be the year of the ox. The bull has a brilliant meaning and symbolizes zeal, hard work, perseverance and inflexibility, opening new paths and the aspiration to move forward, as well as work for the good of the people. Chinese New Year as well as Russian New Year is a symbol of total renewal, family reunion and New Year celebration together.

The Spring Festival, i.e. the New Year according to the Chinese lunar calendar, lasts from the Spring Festival on the first day of the first month until the Lantern Festival. Photo: wikipedia.org

The first key word of the Spring Festival: traditions

The Spring Festival has been a traditional celebration of the Chinese nation for thousands of years. It dates back to ancient times, sacrificial ceremonies and prayers for the harvest in the new year. According to the Taichu calendar created during the reign of the Han dynasty, the Spring Festival tradition has over 2000 years of history.

Remembrance of ancestors, staying awake on New Year’s night, writing the happiness hieroglyph, tying a pair of red stripes with New Year’s wishes, making petals, visiting the temple fair, solving puzzles and other traditional customs have still survived by reflecting the deep and multifaceted Chinese culture as well as describing the rich and varied life, life and culture of the ancient Chinese people.

Thanks to the preservation and transmission of traditions from generation to generation, the social significance of the Spring Festival is constantly enriched. We can say that the Spring Festival reflects the cultural beliefs of the Chinese people that have remained unchanged for thousands of years and we have the deepest cultural belief in the future.

Remembrance of ancestors, staying awake on New Year’s night, writing the hieroglyph of happiness, sticking two red ribbons with New Year wishes and other customs have survived so far. Photo: shcm.gov.cn

The second key word of the Spring Festival: unification

The Spring Festival reflects the Chineses concept of the family. The main theme for conversations between Chinese boys and girls every time at the end and beginning of the year is that each of them should go home to celebrate the New Year. Flights increase, high-speed trains run at full steam, people travel day and night to go home and gather with the whole family.

On New Year’s Eve, the whole family gathers at the New Year’s table, watches the New Year’s gala concert, releases fireworks and fireworks that keep the warmth and happiness of affinity. Such cultural content as unity, peace, harmony and the other contained in the Spring Festival demonstrate the stunning traditional Chinese culture and modern Chinese value system, synchronize with the voices of the hearts of people from all over the world and bring wonderful perspectives to creating the Community of the united destiny of mankind. You miss your loved ones a hundred times more on every bright holiday.

This year, many Chinese compatriots stayed abroad during the New Year celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Consulate General sent Kits in honor of the Spring Festival to Chinese compatriots who stayed in the Volga Federal District on Chinese New Year so that they could feel the atmosphere of the Spring Festival and the warmth of the Homeland that was in a strange land.

On New Year’s Eve, the whole family gathers at a New Year’s table, watches the New Year’s gala concert, releases fireworks and fireworks. Photo: Suicup / wikipedia.org

The third key word of the Spring Festival: hopes

The Spring Festival shows active progress, symbolizes the continuation of the traditions of the past and the opening of new paths for the future, expresses an aspiration for a better life, stimulates us to achieve great victories in the new year. The year 2021 is the 100th yearth anniversary of the Communist Party of China and the beginning of 14th The five-year plan, Secretary-General of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping urges us to serve the people, to establish new ways of developing the pioneer spirit, to work hard as one and boldly move forward on the new path of comprehensive construction of the modernized socialist state.

The signing of the Agreement on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation marks 20 years in 2021. The two countries will focus on this main line and will work together facilitating the new development of relations. kineze-ruse. Sino-Russian interregional cooperation will certainly flourish and be as strong as the health of a ka. Tatarstan’s practical cooperation with China regions will undoubtedly achieve more new successes.

The golden ox welcomes spring. Like a traditional celebration of the Chinese nation, the Spring Festival becomes a more important window and an excellent stage for understanding Chinese culture in the world. We hope that the happy Chinese year will bring everyone an atmosphere of joy and happiness. We invite more friends from Russia to celebrate the Spring Festival in China in the future and feel that important cultural, traditional and charming festival in China first hand.

By Wu Yingqin

