The 67-year-old San Jose couple get the COVID vaccine together on Valentine’s Day





SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Married for 67 years, a San Jose couple is celebrating this Valentine a little differently. On Sunday, they received their last COVID-19 vaccine together. For Fritz and Marjorie Buell, it was a special day. “We really did not spend much time being special on Valentine’s Day. We are just good to each other every day. Every day is the same for me. ” And it’s not necessarily because of Valentine’s Day. On Sunday, they received their last COVID-19 vaccine shot together in the retirement community in Oakmont, San Jose, where the couple lives. “We do everything as a couple.” Marjorie says it has been that way for a while now. “Every year is important because it’s another year that we add to how long we’ve been together.” The two have been married and living in California for 67 years, but they first met in Illinois. “We met at a dance. A YMCA dance and he asked me to dance and I went and sat down which is normal and then someone else comes and asks. He kept coming back again and again and we danced a lot all evening. ” Marjorie and Fritz say times are quite different nowadays. “We were able to go where we wanted and do whatever we wanted, we don’t have to worry about whether or not there was a virus.” Since the pandemic, they have not been able to go out much or see family. As more vaccinations continue, they say they are more excited to see their children and grandchildren. “Seeing our family again, I am very excited because we have not been able to see our children, I do not know how long.” Something about which 70 of the residents and other staff are also excited as the second doses of the vaccine continue this week. “Such a relief to see residents all sitting and vaccinated because I think we all know what the future holds for them and is able to hug their loved ones again.”

