Ethiopia – Tigray: ‘I lost my hand when a soldier tried to rape me’

A female student told the BBC how she lost her hand, but responded when a soldier tried to rape her – the soldier even tried to order her grandfather to rape her.

More than two months later, the 18-year-old girl, who did not want to be named, was hospitalized in Tigray province where she was being treated for a stroke.

Tigray War – erupted in early November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed clashed with the national army for coming to appease the ruling party, TPLF, after its fighters took military bases. – he killed his dreams, the same as those of other classmates. .

Many have fled with their parents, fleeing to the mountains – a situation that has continued to deteriorate since Minister Abiy announced that the war ended with the capture of Tigray capital, Mekelle, on 29 October. One time.

This prompted security forces to launch a campaign to pursue TPLF fighters who had refused to surrender, prompting human rights activists to say there had been human rights abuses against Tigray residents. Authorities have denied the allegations.

The girl and the sergeant stayed at home in the town of Abiy Addi, 96 km west of Mekelle, as they could not travel long distances.

On December 3, the girl said a soldier in Ethiopian military uniforms entered their home and asked where the Tigray fighters were.

After checking the whole house and losing them, he ordered them to lie down on the bed and started shooting near them.

“He then ordered his grandfather to rape me. My grandfather got very angry and then … they started arguing.”

He said the soldier pulled out the old man and shot him in the shoulder and leg, then returned home to see the girl, telling her he had already killed his grandfather.

“He told me, ‘No one can help you now.’ Take off your clothes. “I begged him not to forgive me, but he kept beating me.”

They continued to fight for several minutes – even though he felt he had lost consciousness due to a punch with a fist – after which the enraged soldier fired a shotgun at him.

“He shot me in the right hand with three bullets. He also shot me in the leg with three bullets. He came out and heard gunshots outside.”

On the positive side, his grandfather was still strong, even though he had lost his mind, but they had been home for two days with wounds frightened by the fear of their withdrawal.

‘There is no justice’

The girl’s experience underscores the concerns raised by UN envoy Pramila Patten, who is closely monitoring wartime rapes, that some have been raped in Tigray.

He says there are “alarming reports of people being forced to rape their family members because they are afraid of being killed”.

“It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein during a telephone conversation with Hussein.” It just caught our eye then that we were being raped during the war. ”

Three opposition parties in Tigray say killings and rapes have become a “daily ritual”, with a man reportedly ordering him to rape his daughter with a shotgun.

A doctor and a woman who are human rights activists – both did not want to be named – told the BBC on Monday that they had hosted at least 200 girls under the age of 18 in various hospitals and clinics in Mekelle claiming to be raped.

Almost everyone says the perpetrators were wearing Ethiopian military uniforms – and that they later threatened not to swear they would come to the doctor.

“They have injuries. Some have been raped by a large group of people. One of them has been detained for seven weeks but has been raped. Now he is not voting. There is no police, no justice,” the doctor said.

“We have received other alarming reports of rapes at other Tigray schools. But because we have no means of transportation, we have not been able to reach them. It is very unfortunate,” she said.

Another doctor at Mekelle Hospital says that in the past he waited for five to six women a day who went to the hospital looking for anti-retroviral drugs and unwanted pregnancies claiming to have been raped.

Weyni Abraha of the human rights organization Yikono (Mjaft) in Tigray, who was in Mekelle until the end of December, told the BBC that rape was being used as a weapon during the war.

“Many women have been raped in Mekelle. This has been done for the purpose of harassing citizens, intimidating them and stripping them of their desire to fight.”

Ethiopian military chief Birhanu Jula Gelalcha denies the allegations.

“Our troops will not be raped. They are others. They are not government forces. Government forces have their own rules of procedure,” he told the BBC.

Atakilty Hailesilasse, the newly appointed mayor of Mekelle, says the figures released by human rights organizations are inaccurate.

In recent days, the government has sent a task force to Tigray to investigate the allegations, including those working in the Ministry of Women and Health and those in the Attorney General’s Office, who have confirmed the allegations. Rape, although their collection has not yet been published.

Last week, the Ethiopian National Commission on Human Rights said 108 people had been raped in the past two months across Tigray province.

In the meantime, you believe that “local authorities, such as the police and public health services, where rapists are fleeing, will disappear.”

‘I wanted to become an Engineer’

The BBC called a doctor who cut off the girl’s hand to tell Abiy Addit what had happened.

The girl and her grandfather told her how they would be taken by Eritrean soldiers who searched the area two days later – although Ethiopia and Eritrea denied that Eritrea was involved in the Tigray war.

Eritrean soldiers reportedly healed their wounds – and then handed them over to Ethiopian soldiers who were then taken to Mecca for the closed Abiy Addi Hospital.

Your grandfather has healed his wounds, but his nephew is still being treated for his amputation. His leg is still cemented.

He spoke to the BBC in bed where he was hospitalized, shedding tears over his dead dreams.

In the last year of schooling before the war broke out, he had planned to go to university to study as an engineer (ingniorat) in order to help his grandfather raise him since the death of his mother.