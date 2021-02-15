Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Messages, GIF, quotes to share on WhatsApp-Facebook





Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Check out this collection of the best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blossoms prosperity all around

Spring is considered to be the King of all seasons and spring is a symbol of prosperity with the Vasant Panchami festival considered by Hindus to be extremely auspicious to start a new job, get married or perform the home heating ceremony (griha pravesh). Vasant Panchami is also believed to be the day Saraswati was born and so the day is sometimes called Saraswati Jayanti where people worship her to seek her blessings to give them wisdom. Saraswati is the Hindu Goddess of word, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, strength and glory. This festival marks the beginning of the Spring season in India and the flowering of mustard flowers. Check out this collection of the best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blossoms prosperity all around: Let the honorable case of Basant Panchami bring wealth of knowledge to you. May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and may all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami. (HT Digital) Spring is in the air, fresh flowers everywhere. Sending you my warmest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami! (HT Digital) Let the case of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you. May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and may all your wishes come true. (HT Digital) Wishing you happiness, good luck, success, peace and progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami. (HT Digital) With fragrant flowers and butterflies swinging around, a gentle breeze whispers in your ear. Happy Basant Panchami! (HT Digital) We wish you a new life filled with joy, with dancing and music in the air. Happy Basant Panchami! (HT Digital) With the coldness of the weather receding, your sorrows can also disappear like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchmi! (HT Digital) You can fly high like a kite when the season of fresh life and knowledge arrives! Happy Basant Panchami! (HT Digital) Just as nature is turning into bright shadows, so can your life turn into happy shadows. Happy Basant Panchami! (HT Digital) On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, let it dress yellow and flourish like mustard fields, fly with kites and fly in the sky like them, welcome the spring season and shed hibernation and burn bad as Holika . Happy Basant Panchami. (HT Digital) This year Vasant Panchami will be spotted on February 16, 2021. Panchami Tithi will start at 3.36am on February 16th and continue until 5.46pm on February 17th. Follow more stories at Facebook and Twitter SHUT

