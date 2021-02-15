UK’s Johnson to rule out COVID-19 blockade this week, health minister says





LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how quickly England can get out of the COVID-19 blockade but the death toll and hospital admissions are still very high, the health secretary said on Monday. Matt Hancock. Photo Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), visits a PPE production facility in Seaton Delaval, UK, February 13, 2021. Scott Heppell / Pool through REUTERS Johnson hailed a milestone Sunday as data showed the first 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been delivered, prompting calls for the government to launch strict relaxation blockade measures. Weve have to look at the data, Hancock told Sky News, everyone wants to get out of this as soon as we can, and both as soon as possible, but also as safe, are important. The question is a judgment of how quickly and safely, how quickly we can do it safely. This is the judgment he was making this week, looking at the data, before the Prime Minister sets the roadmap, on the 22nd, he said. So these are the judgments that will be made this week. The world’s largest and fastest vaccine program in history is seen as the best chance to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 2.4 million people, plunged the global economy into its worst downturn in peacetime since the Great Depression and spent normal lives for billions. Israel is the best performer so far for the distribution of vaccines per capita, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Bahrain. Hancock said the British government was talking to other countries in the world about issuing certificates to Britons who showed they had been vaccinated so they could travel abroad to the countries they ask for. This international work is underway because if other countries ask (proof of vaccination) we want to allow the British to be able to travel to those countries, Hancock said. They want to be able to facilitate that kind of vaccine certification, but there is nothing he was planning to introduce here, he said, adding that a so-called vaccine passport was not something that would be required to enter services in the UK. United. The UK has the fifth official number of the worst deaths in the world – currently 117,166 – after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India. Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; edited by James Davey

