Kerala CM inaugurates the Gender Park campus after the global meeting on gender equality

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI / BusinessWire India): The Kozhikode Gender Campus, Kerala was inaugurated by Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 14.

The ceremony marked the functional start of completed projects, programs and equipment on campus, where the second edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGEII) was held from 11-13 February, 2021.

Working under the Kerala Government Department of Women and Child Development, the Gender Park aims to become a key point of convergence for all gender-related activities. With UN Women as equal partners, it will take place in a South Asian center for gender equality.

“The Gender Park should be a model not only for the country, but also for the world,” said the Prime Minister, praising this new initiative.

New projects on campus include the Gender Museum, the Gender Library, the Women in Sustainable Entrepreneurship Scholarship (WiSE). The campus will also house the International Women in Commerce Center (iWTC) along with other amenities such as the International Convention Center and an Amphitheater. As part of the inauguration, the Prime Minister unveiled the miniature model of the iWTC. The functional launch follows the successful completion of ICGE II organized by the Gender Park in collaboration with UN Women. The three-day conference on “Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment” was the first step towards developing a comprehensive gender policy framework for sustainable social business.

The conference was attended by prominent people including the teacher of MA Shailaja, the Minister of Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development of the Government of Kerala, who is also the Chairman of the governing body of the Gender Park.

With 90 internationally recognized speakers from over 20 countries, including researchers, entrepreneurs, development and policy practitioners as well as gender equality activists, the conference stressed the need to promote the participation of transgender women and persons in socio-economic activities and empowerment they become sustainable entrepreneurs.

The conference held in a hybrid form was held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The topics and discussions were in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this context, the conference was organized as the first carbon neutral event in Kerala emphasizing the state’s ongoing commitment to achieving the SDG objectives by 2030.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI / BusinessWire India)







