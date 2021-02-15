Mumbai records its highest one-day peak, recording 645 new COVID-19 cases





Mumbai reported 645 new COVID-19 cases, 309 recoveries and four deaths on Sunday, February 14, bringing the total number of cases in financial capital to 3,14,076. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there are 5,608 active cases and 2,96,195 patients have fully recovered so far. The death toll is at 11,417 in the city. The recovery rate stands at 94 percent. Currently 30,14,520 tests have been performed by BMC. There are 88 polluted areas in slums and tents while 1,073 buildings are sealed by BMC. On Sunday, February 14, Maharashtra registered 4,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This brought the state COVID-19 number to 20,64,278. Currently, there are 35,965 active cases in the state. With 1,355 COVID-19 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries increased to 19,75,603. More than 40 people from the state have lost their lives from this disease in the last 24 hours while the total has now risen to 51,529. While 1,74,243 persons are under quarantine at home, another 1,747 have been admitted to quarantine institutional centers. The COVID-19 recovery rate and the fatality rate in the state stand at 95.7 percent, and 2.5 percent, respectively. India, meanwhile, reported 11,649 new cases, 9,487 recoveries and 90 deaths taking the number to 1,09,16,589 on Sunday, February 14th. According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,06,21,220 have fully recovered. The death toll is at 1,55,732 in the country. Currently, there are 1,39,637 active cases. According to the ICMR, 20,67,16,634 samples were tested by 14 February. To date, 82,85,295 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the country. For all updates regarding Coronavirus in Mumbai and Maharashtra, please follow our live blog here

