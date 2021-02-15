Sudan warns Ethiopia against provoking war threatening regional stability





BEIRUT: Lebanon’s appointed prime minister, Saad Hariri, said on Sunday that although he had been subjected to slander and lies, he was very patient and determined to form a new government.

In a televised speech marking 16 years since the assassination of his father, Rafik Hariri, he said he would never agree to give the republic president the third blockade in government.

Hariri said that during his meeting with Michel Aoun on Friday, the president of the republic asked for a quota of six ministers and for giving the Armenian party Tashnag one minister from this quota.

Things are not going well because the economy is in crisis, a beloved part of our beloved Beirut was destroyed by the port explosion, the new coronavirus pandemic is destroying our families and the series of murders is continuing with the last victim martyr Lokman Slim , said Hariri.

A specialist government of the members of the parties is the only one capable of implementing the necessary reforms, the roadmap of which was laid at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, otherwise no one will help us and the deterioration will continue until the eruption of great.

He continued: The fight against corruption begins with a reform that guarantees the independence of the judiciary, which stops pressure on some judges to open or close certain cases according to political affiliation. behind BASIS Former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others were killed in a truck bomb attack in central Beirut on February 14, 2005. A UN special tribunal ruled last August that Hezbollah was responsible for the killings and convicted one of the members of the Iranian-backed group, Salim Ayyash, of murder. Hariri considered that the one who is blocking the formation of the government is the one who is hindering the start of reforms, delaying the prevention of collapse and starting the reconstruction.

On the anniversary of his fathers’ death, Hariri stressed that the verdict issued by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon against Slim Ayyash, convicted in absentia of killing Rafik Hariri in a 2005 bombing, should be executed and he should surrender without receiving considering how long it took.

Ayyash is still free and Hezbollah refuses to hand him over as he does not know the court. Hariri dismissed criticism of his late father, saying: Hariri’s policy had brought Lebanon back on the scene, attracted investors and tourists, and established the first mobile network in the Middle East even before Israel did, and that was a policy of moderation.

The prime minister-designate also denied allegations that he violated the presidents’ prerogatives in forming the government or the rights of Christians, but that he did not allow the republic president to elect the ministers he wanted, particularly Christian ministers. HIGH LIGHT Hariri dismissed criticism of his late father, saying: Hariri’s policy had brought Lebanon back on the scene, attracted investors and tourists, and established the first mobile network in the Middle East even before Israel did, and that was a policy of moderation. He added: Where were you from the rights of Christians when the place of the first presidency remained vacant for three years? The rights of Christians lie in a strong economy and in stability, and if there is no state there would be no rights for Christians or anyone else.

We are for a forensic investigation at the Central Bank, and in all institutions, ministries and directorates, whether in communication, dams, funds and everything else starting from 1989 onwards so that the truth of what happened will be is known by all and so all violators, corrupters and thieves will be prosecuted.

He said his visits to Arab and foreign countries were to gather support for Lebanon and restore relations, especially with Arab states, so that a solution can begin quickly when the government is formed, and it will definitely be formed there. there is no way out of this crisis without the Arabs and the international community, without deep reconciliation with the Arab brothers, and without stopping the use of Lebanon as a platform to attack the Arab Gulf and harm the interests of the Lebanese.

The current connection forced Hariri to cancel the annual meeting of his supporters to commemorate the anniversary of the assassination.

On the anniversary of the assassination, there were statements from political parties commemorating the event, as Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) activists launched a wave of criticism on social media against the late prime minister.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos