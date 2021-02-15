Rain for Monday, low in the 20s low for Monday night: NorthEscambia.com





Here is your official North Escambia area forecast: There is a threat of severe weather in most of the Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for Monday afternoon. The main threats will be wind gust damage and an isolated tornado. There is also a possibility of ice and poor travel conditions north and west of I-65. There is forecast of uncertainty; check back later today for the latest updates. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast: Monday: Showers. High near 54. Northeast Wind 5 to 15 mph heading west in the afternoon. Winds can blow up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall can be between half and three quarters of an inch. Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a lowland about 22. Wind cooling values ​​between 15 and 20. Northwest wind about 10 mph, with high gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday: Sunny, with a high close to 44. Wind cooling values ​​between 15 and 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northeast Wind about 5 mph. Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showering after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast Wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a storm. Low around 51. East wind about 10 mph becoming south after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Thursday: Showers and possibly a storm before noon, then there is a chance of rain. High near 61. South wind about 10 mph making northwest afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of rain, mostly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of about 33. Northwest wind about 10 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny, with a height close to 47. Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Saturday: Sunny, with a height close to 53. Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

