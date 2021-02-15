Serious COVID-19 cases in Tokyo fall to double digits for first time since January 2





Tokyo confirmed 266 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with serious cases entering double-digit figures for the first time since Jan. 2 amid a coronavirus emergency. The number of serious cases based on the standards of metropolitan governments fell by six from the previous day to 97, while the daily figure was kept below 500 for a ninth day in a row. Monday’s load, with a drop of more than 100 from the day before, marked 18 consecutive days with less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day. Of the new cases in Tokyo on Monday, 51 were from people in their 20s, 38 in their 40s and 37 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older accounted for 53 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 106,771. The Tokyo daily figure comes after 6,823 tests were conducted on Friday. It usually takes about three days for the tests to give results. Earlier Monday, the weekly number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan was confirmed to have dropped for the fifth week in a row. As of Monday 10, the cumulative number of infections, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, reached 416,673, up from 10,384 a week earlier. The growth rate shrank from 15,601 last week. According to the prefecture, Tokyo had the highest figure with 106,505, with 2,660 more, followed by Osaka Prefecture with 45,947, 871 above and Kanagawa Prefecture with 43,264, with 983 more. The country’s total number of virus-related deaths rose 542 to 6,983, representing a slower increase than 675 last week. But the slowdown was not as rapid as that of the weekly increase in infection. The cumulative death toll was highest in Tokyo at 1,131, with 108 more, followed by Osaka at 1,054, 56 higher and Hokkaido’s northernmost prefecture at 639, 19 more. Also Monday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made it clear again that vaccinations for the virus will begin for medical workers on Wednesday. “We will make every effort to deliver safe and effective vaccines to the people as soon as possible,” Suga told a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee. On Sunday, drug manufacturer Pfizer Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine. became the first to gain approval from the health ministry for use in Japan. Regarding a drop in cases of new infections under COVID-19’s second state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas, Suga said the effects of the countermeasures are “clearly visible”. Noting that group infections are on the rise in facilities for the elderly, Suga vowed to implement the measures thoroughly to ensure that new cases fall further, so that the urgency is removed. On Sunday, a total of 1,364 new cases of the deadly virus were reported nationwide, with the daily number staying below 2,000 for the eighth day in a row. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENTER)





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos