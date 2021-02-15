The winter storm causes flight cancellations at Tulsa International Airport





TULSA, Okla. The winter storm has turned Tulsa into a place of winter wonders, but is causing flight cancellations at Tulsa International Airport. Sunday passengers took the route through the Transportation Security Administration and their gates, but others canceled flights. Oh yes, they are all crowded because everyone is making cancellations. So they all get back to the next plane. Yes, it’s crazy, said Amanda Cly. Cly is one of hundreds of passengers trapped by the big storm. She flew to Tulsa from DFW. Cly was coming from a Valentine’s Day escape to the beach in Walton, Florida. She said she knew about the storm but did not expect to be trapped in the middle of it. I thought it would be bad, but I did not think it would cancel flights badly, she said. Now she rents a car to go to Oklahoma City. There is nothing flying there. So, I would have to drive, Cly said. Passengers like Cindy Cruz are no strangers to this weather. She was flying back home to Chicago and her flight was not disrupted by weather conditions. So far, it ‘s still in. So, I’m holding my fingers cross, Cruz said. James Meeker travels to work. His flight to Ohio was also canceled, and he was staying at a hotel tonight, hoping hell of a better tomorrow. I have one for tomorrow. Hopefully it will not be canceled, Meeker said. If you had travel plans for today or tomorrow, check your airline for flight status. If you need to go to the airport, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to drive safely because the roads are covered in snow. Trends: Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere –







