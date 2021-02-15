Director of International Center raises alarm over Ethiopian refugee crisis | tidings

Shocked by a new president who has vowed to dramatically increase annual refugee admissions to nations, Kentucky International Center Executive Director Albert Mbanfu said the U.S. should take a more active role in stopping violence in Ethiopia.
We are calling for immediate intervention by the United States-led international community, with all its might and power, Mbanfu said.
Violence erupted in the region in early November when the Ethiopian government, led by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, sent troops to the North Tigray region.
Abiy claimed there was an attack on a federal military base there and blamed the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the faction that controls the region and had controlled the country’s politics until Abiy came to power in 2018, according to Vox.com. The TPLF denied playing a role in the attack and said Abiy was using it as a pretext to invade the region and consolidate its power.
Nearly 50,000 refugees from Tigray have fled to Sudan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said. Another 100,000 Eritreans living in refugee camps in the region have also been cut off from food and other aid for weeks, the Associated Press reported.
News from the region has been hard to come by since the government-imposed communication cut-off cut off internet access and telephone lines in Tigray. Journalists and humanitarian groups have also had limited access to the region.
What we do know is that there are useless killings now in two camps (refugees) located in the Tigray region, Mbanfu said, recounting a story he had heard from a Tigrayan refugee that soldiers were destroying Tigrayans cattle and food. They can not survive on anything, he said.
Thousands of refugees are fleeing to Sudan, which already has 2 million internally displaced people, 1 million refugees, according to the UN.
“It simply shows that, in our time and era, almost all refugees come from one poor country to another poor country. “It is the poor countries that provide protection, provide safe haven for refugees in our time and era,” Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Vox.com.
President Joe Biden recently announced plans to raise the annual refugee admission limit in the country to 125,000 after former President Donald Trump reduced the program to 15,000 at the time he stepped down. The lowest amount received since the adoption of the Refugee Act in 1980.
Mbanfu said he was encouraged by Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens’ move to share his concerns about the situation with Prime Minister Abiy and urged him to provide humanitarian assistance. Mbanfu called the move a breath of fresh air, though former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also expressed his concern about violence in the region.
Still, Mbanfu said the US should take a more active role in the conflict by leading a broader international effort to stop the violence.
The first obvious thing the US government can do is galvanize forces around the world to put pressure on the Ethiopian government, Mbanfu said. More needs to be done, and urgently, too.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
