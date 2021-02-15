Climate activist Disha Ravi arrested in India for ‘tool’ of farmers’ protest





Delhi police confirmed the arrest of Disha Ravi, who is in his early 20s, in a tweet Sunday accusing him of being a “key conspirator in formulating and distributing the document”.

document , signed and publicly available on a coded sharing page, provides a list of ways supporters can help ongoing protests.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been demonstrating for months against new agricultural laws, which they say will ruin their livelihoods.

Makeshift protest camps have been set up around the capital New Delhi and workers have gone on strike in several states. Violence erupted occasionally – most importantly on January 26, when police and protesters clashed in the streets.

The toolkit instructs people to call government representatives, share hashtags of solidarity on social media, attend rallies and sign petitions. She gained glance after Thunberg wrote on Twitter a link to him on February 4, crediting “people on earth in India”. The move angered the Indian authorities. The same day, Delhi police announced that they had launched a criminal investigation against the creators of the toolkit and would seek to accuse them of insurgency, provoking or inciting a riot and a criminal conspiracy. The document “precedes and shows a duplicate execution of a plot following the January 26 violence,” police ciceron. “The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India.” “In this document, there is an action plan (that) on or after January 26, there will be a digital strike and a tweet storm and also physical action on January 26,” Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan told a news conference on February 4. “Using this toolkit, people were informed (how to get in and out of Delhi).” Sunday, police accused Ravi of starting a WhatsApp group that collaborated on the document. “She worked closely with them to draft Doc … She was the one who shared the Document Toolkit with Greta Thunberg,” police said, adding that Ravi had helped “spread discontent against the Indian State.” It is not yet clear if Ravi has been charged, what sentence he could face, or when her next hearing will be. There is no court document available to the public on her case. CNN has contacted Delhi police for more information. the arrest provoked outrage from high-profile figures, including the perpetrator Ravi’s Newsthe arrest provoked outrage from high-profile figures, including the perpetrator Meena Harris, granddaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris. “Many Indian politicians, including members of the main opposition party, have expressed outrage and disbelief, calling Ravi’s arrest.” shocking “and a clear display of” harassment and intimidation Ravi’s arrest is “an unprecedented attack on democracy” cicerone Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister of Delhi. “Supporting our farmers is not a crime.” Thousands have signed one petition online calling for her to be released. “Disha is a dedicated climate activist,” said a volunteer in the India chapter on Fridays for the Future, a global climate activism group founded by Thunberg. “It was hard to roll my head yesterday when I learned of (her arrest), I was shocked.” The volunteer declined to be named due to security concerns. “It leads to a lot of caution,” she said. “We are looking for a vibrant future … our rights.” Farmers’ protests The protests revolve around three new agricultural laws, which farmers say could hurt their income. Under previous legislation, farmers had to sell their wares at auction to their state’s Agricultural Market Committee, where they were guaranteed to receive at least the minimum price agreed by the government. There were restrictions on who could buy, and prices were limited to essential goods. The new laws dismantled this committee structure, instead allowing farmers to sell their goods to anyone at any price. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has argued that the reforms will modernize the agricultural industry while giving farmers more freedom to do things such as sell directly to buyers or other states without an average person. But many farmers say the changes will allow large companies to cut prices. While farmers can sell crops at higher prices if demand is there, conversely, they can try to meet the minimum price in years when there is plenty of supply. Thunberg is not the only known name to speak out about the protests – international celebrities including singer Rihanna and NBA player Kyle Kuzma have also expressed support for the farmers. The Indian government has taken the attention of celebrities, harshly criticizing those who express support for farmers online. “Before rushing to comment on such issues, we would urge the facts to be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues in question to be made,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on February 3rd. “The temptation of sensationalist hashtags and social media comments, especially when directed by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.” Some activists see Ravi’s arrest as an extension of the authorities’ tough stance against those who support the protests. Ravi was arrested for “educating people in the farmers’ protest and the best way to support – in a democratic, peaceful way”, cicerone Trisha Shetty, an Indian human rights and gender equality activist. “Shame on our lord for trying to silence the best of our youth.”







