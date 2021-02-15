Recipe: Grab Kesari Sheera, a great oatmeal dessert, this Vasant Panchami

Hindus dedicate Vasant Panchami to Saraswati who is considered to be the Goddess of word, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, strength and glory. Yellow or basant is believed to be Saraswati’s favorite color, therefore, all celebrations include a shade of yellow whether in embellishments, dress or adoration and even in food.

Among all the dishes considered traditional for the celebration of this Spring festival, our favorite is Kesari Sheera. You will be lying if you say that you do not indulge in the mind of a celebratory holiday.

With Vasant Panchami on our doorstep, bring big smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to the dense and sweet Kesari Sheera, which is a mildly flavored oatmeal dessert with saffron, generously garnished with almonds and walnuts. hazelnut and every little bit rich.

Ingredients:

Saffron 1 cup

Oatmeal some strands

Milk 1 cup

Ghee 1/3 cup

The almonds fell 5-6

Chopped cashew nuts 5-6

Raisins 5-6

Sugar 1/3 cup

Green cardamom powder 1/2 teaspoon

Method:

Melt the saffron in a tablespoon of milk. Hot heat in a kadai. Fry almonds, cashew nuts and raisins. Drain and set aside.

Add the rawa to the same ghee and bake it until it gets golden brown. Heat the remaining milk with a cup of water. When it comes to a boil add it to baked rawa.

Cook, stirring constantly, so that the rawa separates. Add wet saffron, sugar and green cardamom powder. Mix well. Continue cooking until all the water has been absorbed.

Garnish with fried almonds, cashew nuts and raisins. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Instagram / sanjeevkapoor)

Vasant Panchami marks the beginning of the Spring season in India and the flowering of mustard flowers that resemble yellow flower beds when in full bloom. People wear yellow clothes and also eat food that has yellow color in it (like kichdi) as yellow symbolizes prosperity, optimism, energy and everything positive.

