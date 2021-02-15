Mario Draghi introduces Italy’s new cabinet after the EU funding revolt





The new Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Barcroft Media | Barcroft Media | Getty Images LONDONR New Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is already transforming the political scene in Rome and making stock markets grow. After a new political chaos, the former president of the European Central Bank was called to become the new leader of Italy and to save its troubled economy. His arrival has been described as “better than expected” after it garnered widespread political support and stopped the threat of populist forces. Draghi, who was sworn in on Saturday, presented his Cabinet over the weekend a group made up mainly of politicians from various parties and some technocrats in key ministries as well. “This is the best possible result and better than I expected, because it provides a degree of stability and political accountability,” Erik Nielsen, the group’s chief economist at UniCredit, said in a research note Sunday. Draghi has managed to get support from most of the main political forces in Italy, following concerns that a clean technocratic team would have a short life. The next general elections in Italy will take place only in early 2023. The return of Mario Draghi, now Prime Minister of Italy, has changed dramatically politically. By providing broad political support and a diversified team, Draghi has already improved his outlook for Italy. Analysts have become more bullish on Italian government bonds, citing “expectations of a more efficient use of NGEU (Next Generation EU) funds, structural reforms and a better vaccination outlook,” according to a note. UniCredit. At the same time, the main stock index in Italy has risen more than 7% since the beginning of the month. Barclays analysts believe that economic growth will continue in the second half of the year. “The return of Mario Draghi, now Prime Minister of Italy, has changed dramatically politically,” analysts at Barclays also said in a note Monday. They explained that the winner from the month-long political crisis would appear to be the anti-immigration Lega party. The centrist DP previously opposed the union of forces with the Lega and this new unity has created tensions within the party. Meanwhile, the other big party, the Five Star Movement, saw no internal divisions when it approved of Draghi’s prime minister last week. Sleeping populism This could shift the view in Italian polls. Lega is still the most popular political party with about 24% of public support. However, the Five Star Movement and the PD that formed the previous government may face a backlog. The DP, which enjoyed 20% of public support in January, lost a percentage point in a poll released February 11th. At the same time, the arrival of Draghi has also faded the rhetoric of populism, at least for now. “What we can say today is that populism is weaker in Italy for both Draghi’s intervention and the pandemic intervention and European integration,” Lorenzo Castellani, a historian at LUISS private university, told Guido Carli last week. Italy had two main populist forces on the eve of the 2018 general elections Lega and the Five Star Movement. But they both have increased a less anti-EU stance now, Erik Jones, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, told CNN on Monday. “The Five Star Movement made its axis when it supported Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) in June 2019; the Lega made its axis when it decided to support Draghi in forming an open pro-European national unity government last week , “he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos