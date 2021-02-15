The separatists of Catalonia increase the majority, seeing the dialogue with Madrid





With over 99% of the votes counted, the separatists won 50.9% of the vote, crossing the 50% threshold for the first time. The most likely scenario was for the two main separatist parties to extend their coalition government.

The end result is unlikely, however, to lead to any repetition of Spain’s chaotic, short-lived statement from Spain that occurred in 2017. Tensions have eased and most voters were more concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic than independence.

The low turnout of 53% in the midst of the pandemic, up from 79% in the previous election in 2017, may have favored separatist parties whose supporters were more mobilized.

Election monitors exchanged face masks for full-body protective suits during the last hour of voting, “zombie hour”, which was reserved for people with confirmed or suspected Covid-19. Other precautions during the day included arrival temperatures, hand gels, and separate entry and exit.

The left-wing separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said it would lead the regional government and seek the support of other parties for a referendum on independence. “The country begins a new era with (separatists) exceeding 50% of the vote for the first time … We have a great force to reach a referendum and the Catalan republic,” said acting regional chief Pere Aragones, i who led the party list of candidates. He urged Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to enter talks to agree on a referendum. But the fragmented vote, which saw the Socialists win the highest percentage of votes, 23% and the same number of seats as the ERC – 33 in the 135-seat assembly – means they will also try to form a government. Socialist candidate Salvador Illa, who until recently led Spain’s coronavirus response as health minister, argued that there was a widespread call in Catalonia for reconciliation after years of separatism and said he would try to seek a majority in parliament. This would require a difficult alliance for the other parties. The pro-independence center-right Junts won about 32 seats, while the far-left separatist party won nine. Both parties are seen as key to achieving another separatist coalition government. The far-right Spanish nationalist party Vox won 11 seats in Catalonia’s parliament for the first time, ahead of the center-right Spanish People’s Conservative Party and Ciudadanos. Vox is already the third largest party in the Spanish national parliament. But with the ERC seeing more lawmakers than Junts this time around, it could boost the stability of Spain’s central government. The result can be seen as good news for Sanchez as his Socialist party won almost double the 17 seats it won in 2017. The ERC has secured key votes for the Socialists in the Spanish parliament in exchange for talks on the Catalan political conflict.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos