After the rise in the price of natural gas, Congress keeps the cylinder suppressor on the table





Congress has demanded that LPG and fuel price increases be reversed New Delhi: A day after the center raised the price of LPG cylinders in the national capital by Rs 50 – an un subsidized cylinder will now cost Rs 769 – Congress has attacked the ruthless and immoral government of Narendra Modi … breaking the back of any housewives and the common man ”. The opposition party took its home to a press conference Monday morning, which began with two 14.2 LPG cylinders – the non-subsidized units of which have seen four price increases over the past three months – rising to information desk. “The ruthless and immoral government of Narendra Modi is not only not unfair to farmers, but is now breaking the backs of every housewife and ordinary man,” said Supriya Shrinate of Congress “For 10 days, the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder has increased by Rs 75. On February 4 it increased by Rs 25 and now from February 15, it has increased by Rs 50,” she added. “Not only that, since December 2020 the price has increased by 175 Rs … within 2 months … you will remember that there was two increases of 50 Rs”, she added, “This cylinder (making gestures with one on the table) which sold in Delhi for Rs 594 in December, today sold for Rs 769. “ Currently, the center subsidizes the purchase of 12 cylinders with 14.2 kg each per family per year. The consumer must make any additional purchase of LPG cylinders at market price. Congress demands, Ms. Shrinate said, that the center restore the price increase and excise tax increase, which was decided earlier this month during the presentation of the union budget. The party also noted gasoline and oil prices; both rose today for a seventh day in a row. “As you all know, petrol and oil prices have exceeded Rs 100 … whether petrol, diesel or LPG prices, it affects both the richest and the poorest … but the government does not care,” she said. showing from the center has increased excise duties a dozen times so far and earned $ 24 million. “The same excise tax in our government was Rs 3.50 per liter for diesel (now it is Rs 32 per liter). For petrol it was Rs 9 per liter (now it is Rs 33 per liter). Just by pulling this, the public will wide will receive great relief, “said the Congress spokesman. Earlier in the day, Congressman Rahul Gandhi also spoke out against the price increase, accusing the Narendra Modi government of “robbing the public”. Mr Gandhi wrote on Twitter in Hindi: “Janta se pre, sirf ‘do’ ka vikaas“and tore the campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas‘- his mantra for inclusive development.

