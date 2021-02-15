Covid vaccine second dose though later is better than sooner





Experts say that taking your second dose too soon can disrupt the performance of the first dose

ATLANTA time is critical when it comes to Vaccine for covid-19, and medical experts say it is better to take your second dose later than sooner. Both Pfizer AND modern vaccines require two doses. Work continues on the single-dose Johnson & Johnsons vaccine that may be available in the coming weeks. If you are receiving the Pfizer vaccine, it is recommended that you take your second dose three weeks after the first. If you go for the Moderna vaccine, the waiting time between doses is 28 days. RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine trial closely and personally experienced by 11Alive reporter, her husband This was what worked when the vaccines were tested in clinical trials. Married as people try to get it right around that or 21 or 28 days a day, he said Dr. John Brooks and CDC. I will not get on the phone to get it exactly on that, but try to get it within two days of that date. The first sight precedes your immune system. As it grows, your immune system is learning about the coronavirus and building a memory that it will rely on if it ever encounters the virus. The second point expands and reinforces that memory. If you get the second blow too fast, it ‘s like interrupting a study session for your big history exam. You need to have time for that memory to be established, said Dr. Mark Tompkins i University of Georgia Center for Vaccines and Immunology. So if you are in a hurry, just do not use that memory. Dr. Tompkins said it is better to take your second dose a little later than too soon. We could certainly take it further without any ill effects, but I do not know how far further this is, Tompkins said. Which is why public health experts advise taking the second dose as close to the recommended date as possible.

