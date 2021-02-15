Hyundai Reveals IONIQ 5 Living Space and Stable Interior Ahead of Virtual World Premiere





Furnished with mostly eco-friendly materials and textiles, the interior design reflects consumers’ growing interest in personal transport that supports well-being, as well as the demand for more ethical and sustainable products. “IONIQ 5 is a design statement that offers an optimistic look at what customers can expect in the new EV era,” he said. SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “The base of the long wheels translates into a new dimension of space. We created this special space as a perfect place to recharge, your home away from home.” The interior inspired by ‘Living Space’ opens up a new dimension of design IONIQ 5 stands out from other medium-sized intersections, especially those with internal combustion engines and conventional Steer-by-Wire systems, because E-GMP allows for an elongated base and flat floor. The driver and passengers of the IONIQ 5 can enter and exit freely from the cab on both sides when parked in a cramped space, as the flat floor allows the center keypad to slide back and forth. This resulted in a substantial rethinking of the conventional center console and to offer greater functionality than a static storage box. The newly developed ‘Universal Island’ replaces the center console and becomes the central part of the IONIQ 5 living space experience. The driver and the front passenger seats are equipped with footrests that allow passengers to ‘rest and recharge’ while their vehicle is being recharged. All seats can be operated and repositioned, making it easier for adults in the front to care for children and pets sitting in the back. Reducing the negative environmental impact with high quality, eco-friendly interiors While developing the IONIQ 5, Hyundai threw a considerable amount of thought into what consumers were looking for in a car. One of the clear demands was the need for more eco-conscious mobility solutions with lower impact on the environment. The designers addressed these concerns through the use of eco-friendly and sustainable source materials from IONIQ 5. The seats are upholstered in an eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated by extracting plant oil from flax seed. Other soft furnishings throughout the cabin consist of textiles derived from durable fibers such as bio sugar cane ingredients, wool yarn and poly, as well as yarn-woven material made from recycled PET plastic bottles. Surfaces such as dashboards, keys, steering wheel and door panels are coated in a bio polyurethane paint composed of oils from rape flowers and corn. IONIQ World Premiere 5 Hyundai will debut at IONIQ 5 during the virtual world premiere event at 23 February 2021. During the event, Hyundai will reveal details about the innovative features of the IONIQ 5 and how customers can benefit from this dedicated BEV model. More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.comor http://globalpr.hyundai.com SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company Similar links http://worldwide.hyundai.com/

