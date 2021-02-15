Afghanistan: 65 media workers, human rights defenders killed since 2018





This trend, combined with the lack of claims of responsibility, has generated a climate of fear among the population, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a news announcement, announcing the latest findings report. The violence, the Mission said, resulted in a shrinking of human rights and the media space, with many professionals exercising self-censorship in their work, leaving their jobs and leaving their homes, communities and even the country in the hope that will improve their safety. The killings have had a wider impact across society, as well as expectations about peace efforts, UNAMA added. Changing attack patterns Special reports Murders of Human Rights Defender and Media Professionals also documented changing pattern of attacks. The latest wave, that of deliberate, premeditated and deliberate targeting of individuals with perpetrators who remain anonymous, contrasts with previous years, UNAMA said. In the past, such deaths were mainly due to the proximity of individuals to attacks by organized armed groups, mainly the Islamic State in the Levant-Khorasan Province (ISIL-PK), which involved the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The report highlighted the role of all actors in preventing such killings and intimidation, promoting accountability and preventing impunity. Murder investigations must be independent, impartial, prompt, detailed, effective, credible and transparent, she demanded, adding that the prosecution of suspected perpetrators must strictly follow due process and standards of trial. right. Media and activists vital to open society Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA, emphasized the importance of media professionals and human rights activists. The voices of human rights defenders and the media are critical of any open and dignified society. At a time when dialogue and ending conflict through dialogue and political solutions need to be in the spotlight, voices from human rights and the media need to be heard more than ever before, rather than silenced, she said. The Afghan people need and deserve a thriving civic space a society where people can think, write and express their views openly, without fear, added Ms. Lyons UNAMA report Human rights defenders, journalists and media workers killed by type of incident recommendation Among its recommendations, the report called on the Government to establish an appropriate preventive framework, including special safeguards and proactive security measures for human rights defenders, journalists and media workers who are exposed to threats or other forms of intimidation. She called on the Taliban to adopt, publish and implement policies banning the killings of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, as well as repeal existing ones and refrain from new policies that limit civil space. The report also called on the international community to continue engaging with human rights defenders, journalists and media workers at risk and to increase support for programs that provide security, travel, finance, capacity building and other assistance. He also called on non-state actors to stop all killings of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, in line with international human rights law and humanitarian law.

