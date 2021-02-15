Hyderabad nurse steals old couple after fake vaccine, Covid, arrested





Hyderabad: A nurse, who soothed an elderly couple in Hyderabad with a fake Covid vaccine and stole 80 grams of gold jewelery, was arrested, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Lalitha Nagar below the borders of Rachakonda police commissioner Meerpet police station on Saturday. The accused nurse, Anusha was arrested on Sunday, within hours by the couple who made a police complaint. Read also – Indian government should be ‘very, very proud’, says WHO amid drop in COVID-19 cases K. Laxman (80), a retired government employee, and his wife Kasturi (70) complained to police Saturday night that the nurse cheated them on behalf of the Covid vaccine. Read also – India would do its best to facilitate vaccine supplies to Canada: Prime Minister Modi for Justin Trudeau Anusha, who is taking an assistant midwifery (ANM) course at a private college and was previously a tenant near Laxman’s home, approached the couple with an offer to adjust the doses of the Covid vaccine for them. When they agreed to take her, she came to their home Saturday at 3pm and administered one dose each to Laxman and Kasturi. Read also – Man arrested for killing friend who failed to repay loan of Rs 400 “Before giving the blow, she told us that we would be drowsy for a while. “We do not know what happened after that, but when we woke up late in the evening, we found out that we had been robbed,” said Kasturi. Castor realized that her mangalsutra, gold ring, ear ring and finger ring, all weighing about eight tolas, were missing. The couple immediately approached the Meerpet police station and filed a complaint. Police launched an investigation and opened the case with the arrest of Anusha. Police investigations revealed that Anusha and her husband knew the victims after living in rented accommodation in their neighborhood. The young couple later moved to another area. The accused and her husband are said to be facing financial problems and she decided to target the old couple as they were living alone. Police have advised people not to trust those who promise to fix the Covid vaccine as the vaccine is not available in the open market and only health authorities are authorized to administer the vaccine. At this stage the vaccine is only being given to health care workers and front line workers of the various departments dealing with the pandemic.







