Former MLA Somashekar leads protest against rising fuel price





A protest was held in Mysuru on Monday against the continuing rise in gasoline, oil and LPG prices. The protest comes on the day when LPG prices rose by 50 as gasoline and oil prices continued to rise. Former MLA MK Somashekar, who led the premature protest at the RTO Circle in the city, said the price of petrol and diesel, which had risen steadily, rose by 25 units and 35 units respectively while the price of LPG cylinder increased by 50 on Monday adds to 25 already grown about 10 days ago, making it a beloved cylinder for 75. He complained that the price of gasoline had reached 92 per liter under the BJP government at the Center led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recalled that the price of gasoline was around 65 per liter when the Advanced Advanced Alliance (UPA) led by Manmohan Singh was in power even though crude oil prices on the international market ranged around $ 110 to $ 120 a barrel. Despite crude oil prices remaining at $ 45 a barrel, the BJP government in the Center has not cut prices, he complained. Mr Somashekar also asked to note that the price of an LPG cylinder, which was once available at 350, now costs 774. This difference between the LPG cylinder available during the UPA regime and the BJP regime is more than 400, he said. . The escaping trend in fuel prices will impose an additional financial burden of 1,500 to 2,000 per month on each family, he regrets. The increase in fuel prices has had a cascading effect on the prices of essential goods, which will lead to an increase in the household budget by 2,000 to 3,000 per month. This extra expense from a family comes at a time when people are shaking under the influence of COVID-19, which not only had led to a substantial drop in most people’s incomes, but also caused widespread job losses. The protesters made a sarcastic reference to Mr. Modis Achche Din’s slogan and asked if the difficult times people were going through were what the Prime Minister promised. MCC corporations Shobha Sunil and J. Gopi, in addition to Congress leader Veena, Srinath Babu, KS Shivaram and a host of others took part in the protest.

