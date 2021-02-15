LOOK | State capture commission to ask ConCourt to jail Zuma if found in contempt of court





Former President Jacob Zuma was due to appear before the Zondo commission this week.

Zuma’s legal representative wrote to the commission, saying that the summons issued for Zuma to appear before her was irregular.

Zuma has made it clear that he prefers to face jail rather than appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into the State Capture will address the Constitutional Court seeking an order for former President Jacob Zuma to be despised by the court. And if the court finds her guilty then, she should impose a prison sentence, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Monday. Last year the commission filed a complaint with law enforcement agencies following Zuma’s departure from the investigation, contrary to a call issued against him. The secretary of the commission was also instructed to file a criminal complaint against Zuma for non-appearance from 18 to 22 January 2021. READ | The Zondo Commission criticizes Zuma’s refusal to obey ConCourt’s order However, on Monday, Zondo said because Zuma had repeatedly challenged the commission by coming out in November last year and challenging the call for him to appear in January, his apparent contempt for the commission was serious. He also said it was a “regret” Zuma chose not to appear before the commission this week. READ | ‘Hands off Zuma’ – Ace Magashule defends former president over opposition to ConCourt order Zuma has previously made it clear that he would rather face jail time than appear before the commission. Zuma’s lawyers, Mabuza’s lawyers, wrote to the commission, informing its officials of this claiming that the call issued for Zuma to appear before Zondo was “irregular”. READ | Ramaphosa will lead the ANC presentation to the Zondo commission as the top 6 try to persuade Zuma to obey Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma was obliged to appear before the commission and that, when he appeared, he could not remain silent. Acrimonious The rooftop court further ordered Zuma to show that by answering a question truthfully, he would incriminate himself. DCJ Zondo: Mr. Zuma had a full opportunity to present to the Constitutional Court whatever reason he believed, justified him did NOT appear before the commission.# State SearchInvestigation @ TeamNews24 – Jeanette Chabalala (@J_chabalala) February 15, 2021 However, Zuma’s lawyers said in the letter that his request for review against Zondo’s refusal to resign was, “… will not yet be determined by the court”. The letter also emphasizes the call for Zuma to appear before the investigation, “… is irregular and not in accordance with the fourth order of the Constitutional Court decision of 28 January 2021”. READ ALSO | Those who want to arrest Zuma will have to go through us, say MK veterinarians “Appearing before DCJ Zondo in the circumstances would undermine and invalidate the request for reconsideration of his decision not to remove himself. “We also note that the request for review was not before the Constitutional Court and, accordingly, was not considered determined and / or adjudicated by that court.” The lawyers said their position, “… should not be interpreted to suggest any challenge to a legal process”.







