The Gujarat government is extending the curfew overnight in four major cities until the end of February

The Gujarat government announced on Monday that the overnight curfew set in the four main cities of the state of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will be extended until the end of this month, in order to curb the spread of the nocel coronavirus.

“The night curfew will be imposed in four Gujarat metro cities from midnight to 6am from February 16th to 28th,” said Pankaj Kumar, Chief Secretary of State at the State Department.

The night siege was set earlier until February 15th.

However, the duration of the night curfew has been shortened by one hour, from 11 a.m. – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., he said.

The government had imposed overnight bans in these four cities following an increase in COVID-19 cases after Diwali in November. It was later announced that the night stop time would continue until February 15, but reduced the hour stop time by one hour to 10am and 6am.

The announcement also comes amid news from Prime Minister Gujarat Vijay Rupani that he tested positive for Covid-19 after he fainted yesterday at a rally.

He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said on Monday.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the country’s next civilian polls, after which he was airlifted to Ahmedabad and admitted to the United Nations Heart Hospital. in Ahmedabad.

CM will undergo a regular medical examination and will be given treatment upon request. He will be released according to the doctors’ decision, said an old hospital doctor.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 247 positive cases of fresh coronavirus, bringing the number of infections to 2,65,244, the state Department of Health said.

With one more person suffering from viral infection in Ahmedabad, the state’s total rose to 4,401, he said.

A total of 270 people were released after treatment during the day, bringing the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,59,104, the department said in a statement. The state is now left with 1,739 active cases.