Activist Nodeep Kaur receives bail on two occasions, requesting files for the third





Nodeep Kaur arrested on January 12 (File) Chandigarh: Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old Dalit worker and union activist from Punjab who has been behind bars in Haryana since last month, received bail today in one of the cases filed against her. The activist had taken bail in another case last week. A claim seeking bail in the third case was also filed today in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. She will remain in jail until the court decides on her claim. Mrs. Kaur has been granted parole in FIR 26 and 649. The parole application in FIR 25 – in which she is charged with attempted murder – was filed today in Punjab and Haryana High Court. The hearing is expected in a week, sources said. The activist was arrested Jan. 12 when she joined a protest by workers at Haryana’s Kundli. She has been charged under sections dealing with attempted murder, extortion, theft, rioting, illegal assembly, extortion and criminal intimidation. The arrest of Ms Kaur – who comes from an activist family – has drawn international criticism. Several public figures, including the granddaughter of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, have spoken out in support of her. “Strange to see a photo burned by an extremist mob, but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I will tell you – 23-year-old labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured “and was sexually assaulted in police custody. He was detained unconditionally for more than 20 days,” Meena Harris, a lawyer and author, wrote on Twitter. Strange to see a photo smoked by an extremist mob, but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I will tell you23 labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured and sexually assaulted in police custody. She has been detained unconditionally for more than 20 days. pic.twitter.com/Ypt2h1hWJz Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 5, 2021 Earlier this week, Nodeep Kaur’s sister, Raver Kaur, denied the allegations against the activist. “The government is afraid of the unity of the farm workers and that is why my sister is being targeted,” River Kaur told reporters. “She was beaten at the police station by male staff and even sexually assaulted. There are wounds in her private parts. There must be strict action,” she added. Police have denied the allegations.







