COVID-19: Pakistan begins registration for vaccines for citizens aged 65 and over





Pakistan is now registering citizens aged 65 and over for the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide.

Image credit: Reuters

Islamabad: The federal government has announced that it will now register citizens aged 65 and over for the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. Earlier, from February 3 to February 15, health workers at the front were registered. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar in a tweet on Monday announced that registration is open to all citizens aged 65 and over across the country. I am pleased to announce that registration for the COVID vaccine is now open to all citizens aged 65 and over, said the minister who is also in charge of the body leading the countries’ fight against coronavirus. Umar said those wishing to be vaccinated can send their National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 1166. Inshallah vaccination for this age group will begin in March, Umar said. The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan also shared the news with the public on his Twitter account asking people to send SMS to the given number. In response, you will communicate the vaccination center and the appointment date after the vaccine arrives, he further said. Positive Minister tests Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has been quarantined after testing positive. The minister in a tweet on Monday announced he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and warned anyone who had been in contact with him recently to go for testing. I have tested positive for COVID 19. I would like people who have come in contact with me in recent days during meetings to be tested. May Allah protect you all, Raas said in his tweet. Pakistan on Monday reported 26 deaths in a 24-hour period, recording a total of 12,333 casualties so far. Similarly, with 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 in the same period, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 564,077. According to the National Center for Command and Operation (NCOC) there are still 1,680 critical cases of COVID-19 in the country. Active cases fall However, according to the NCOC, the number of active cases has dropped drastically in the country since in December 2020, they were more than 50,000, but they gradually started to decrease the following month and dropped to 25.47, almost 50pc from Monday. This is the second time active cases have been declining, as the number had previously started to fall during the first wave of COVID-19 after crossing the 50,000 mark in June 2020. The number of active cases has been declining in the following months and finally reached below 6,000 in September. However, it again began to rise and reached 11,190 on October 27 and 30,362 on November 18, forcing the government to officially announce the start of the second wave of the pandemic.

