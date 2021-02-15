Science for a changing world





Expanding digital on-campus access has always been a goal of the University of Texas at Austin, and given the current circumstances, it is now more important than ever to engage the curious public and connect communities. UT Austin is proud to announce the youngster Texas Science Festival. From February 16 to March 26, this online festival will feature a series of events designed to open your mind and broaden perspectives on how science is working to change the world. Those of us who are fortunate enough to learn and explore ideas with great beauty and impact have a whole new opportunity this year, said Paul Goldbart, Dean of College of Natural Sciences. We have the opportunity to connect what we do with our exciting science, math, and computer science to the lives and imaginations of people ultimately served by the innovations and discoveries of universities. From science enthusiasts to people who know nothing about science but are eager to learn more, one and all are invited. Attendees should engage in phenomenal conversations by Texas researchers and senior students and participate in interactive science demonstrations and events. The six-week series also overlaps and works to amplify STEM engagement experiences for students and their families, which are taking place in February and March in collaboration with Girls Day at UT Austin AND Explore UT. In the Scientific Sparks series, which presents great ideas for busy people, two scientists have 10 minutes each to explain their research and answer questions during lunch or just before dinner time. The formation covers topics from the mysteries of dark matter to the effects of climate change on life in marine ecosystems. At the launch event on Tuesday, Goldbart will moderate a session with two scientists who have done key work on COVID-19 vaccines and modeling, molecular bioscientist Jason McLellan and epidemiologist Lauren Ancel Meyers. Here are just a few of the many different science topics and their distinctive presenters:

