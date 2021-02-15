Russia says it is open to better ties with the EU despite the cold





Lavrov’s statement followed his warning last week that Moscow was ready for a split with the 27-nation bloc if Brussels moves to introduce new crippling sanctions that would hurt the Russian economy. Russian-EU ties, which plunged to the low levels of the Cold War following Ukraine’s annexation of Crimea to Moscow in 2014 and support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine, took a new hit recently over the arrest of the opposition leader. ruse Alexei Navalny. President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent political enemy was arrested on January 17 after his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning, which he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied the allegations. Russia has dismissed U.S. and EU criticism of Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment and a widespread crackdown on protests demanding his release as interference in its internal affairs. As EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Russia earlier this month, Moscow announced the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden to take part in protests in support of Navalny. The three EU nations expelled a Russian diplomat each in a quid pro quo response. Haavisto stressed the EU’s strong criticism of Russian action, noting that EU diplomats were fulfilling their duty as they watched the protests. He reaffirmed the EU’s demand for Navalny’s release and the bloc’s criticism of the crackdown. Lavrov said economic relations with the EU have been damaged by sanctions and political contacts have been limited to sporadic exchanges of views on international crises. Few are left of our relations and our conversations focus on Syria, the Iranian nuclear program and some other international issues, he said. We remain willing to discuss any issues of common interest without attempting to impose ourselves. He added that while Russian-EU relations have stalled, Moscow has maintained strong bilateral contacts with individual EU members and will develop them further despite the damage caused by sanctions. “Our relations with the EU do not matter when it comes to that,” Lavrov said. The EU should not be mixed with Europe. We are not leaving Europe, we have many friends in Europe and people who share our thoughts. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos