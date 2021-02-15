Ten good news from the Toronto Star titles this week

We have received the goods for you.

From the snow plows with the hilarious name of Barrie, Ont. lawyer from Texas who was prepared to argue his case as an adorable kitten, we have compiled some of this week’s best news from thestar.com.

1 Kids come together to wish front line workers, nurses, paramedics and more Happy Valentine’s Day

If anyone has won our hearts over the past year, they have been front line workers. In the face of a global health crisis, these dedicated workers have risen to the occasion from time to time. To thank our front line workers this Valentine, Star urged our readers to send love cards.

2 As Darla, an extraordinary St. Bernard, passed by the street puppy in the summer in Muskoka

Cydney Prusky and Jay Katzeff had fed nine puppies to each other before Darla – and they knew immediately that she was different. St. Bernard arrived in Canada from Puebla, Mexico, where local rescue Project Doggo found him hiding on the roof of an abandoned building.

3 ‘Han Snowlo’, ‘Al Plowcino’ and ‘Austin Ploughers’: Barrie residents have fun naming snow plows in town

The town of Barrie recently asked its residents to come up with fun names for its fleet of 12 snow plows. The people did not disappoint.

4 ‘I’m not a cat’ – I’ll remember those words of Texas ‘cat lawyer’ Rod Ponton for all eternity

One thing they do not learn in law school: how to argue a case like an adorable kitten.

It was Tuesday and the virtual court was in session in Texas. That was when Judge Roy Ferguson noticed something was wrong with one of the participants, attorney Rod Ponton.

5 ‘I’m doing my part.’ Raptors icon Vince Carter launches GTA Scholarship Program

Raptors icon Vince Carter was a disruptive player in Toronto during his 22-year NBA career, drawing loud applause for his evening games but wild boo when he traded. He continues to make his mark here through his philanthropy, with his latest move backed by all the basketball fans.

6 We started dating during the pandemic, we moved – and we are closer than ever to a 380-square-foot apartment in Parkdale

A couple and their dog make the best of a difficult situation in a cramped space in Parkdale that is full, up to the roof, of love.

7 Weeknd makes Canada proud in the spectacle of the first half of the Super Bowl

Using hundreds of additions, a chorus of 40 pieces and enough fireworks to embarrass the fourth of July celebrations, The Weeknd provided a dazzling performance that was brilliant and seductive, and continued the cinematic theme of “Character” he was using during the bow of promotional videos released for his latest spoiled album, “After Hours”.

8 Stephen King helps children publish pandemic-inspired book

A group of thriving young writers will publish a book with the help of Maine’s most famous writer.

The Stephen King Foundation covered the cost of $ 6,500 for the publication of a 290-page manuscript by students who participated in the Farwell Elementary School Author Studies Program.

9 Heart-shaped art brings love, hope to the points destroyed by viruses

Images of intricate hearts made of living sea glass are pouring into schools and hospitals that have been hit hard by COVID-19 during the pandemic. Across the country, many artists find themselves struggling during the pandemic, but they are also finding ways to return during a health crisis that has claimed more than 465,000 lives in the United States.

10 A woman from Toronto has received a card from a secret admirer every Valentine for 60 years. Then a mysterious stranger appeared at her funeral

In 1928, Meryl Dunsmore received a girlfriend in the mail from a secret admirer. She had no idea who might have sent her. On February 14, another card arrived.

The cards followed Meryl through two marriages, three surnames and six address changes – an impressive achievement in the days before the internet. Whoever it was her Valentine, he clearly held Meryl, despite leading an adventurous life of theirs.