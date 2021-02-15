Group urges foreign officials to locate, freeze Myanmar assets | Bank News





The activist group says Myanmar’s military controls $ 5.7 billion in foreign exchange reserves, easing brutal repression.

The Myanmars military could have access to more than $ 5 billion in foreign exchange reserves it could use to further strengthen its holding following a February 1 coup, according to an activist group. Justice for Myanmar self-described as a group of undercover activists campaigning for justice and accountability for the people of Myanmar issued a statement Monday urging the global community to find and freeze these funds, about $ 5.7 billion in reserves of foreign currencies of countries. Myanmar’s brutal and corrupt military generals are relying on access to our foreign reserves and the global financial system to boost their oppression of the people and cement their illegal military junta, the group said in a statement, urging the community international and banking industry to take immediate action to prevent the military from using the funds. According to a World Bank report in December, countries’ foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 5 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 which ended on September 30th. A January report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated the country’s gross reserves at $ 6.7 billion. Emergency aid package The statement comes less than two weeks after a report by the Reuters news agency that the IMF had sent $ 350 million to Myanmar last month to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic as part of an unrelated emergency aid package, taking the total its aid to fight the virus in Myanmar at $ 700 million in the last seven months. The last infusion of money came days before the February 1 military coup, the day Myanmar’s parliament would begin a new session following the November election, which the National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. The military has said it arrested NLD founder and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as senior members of its government over allegations of election fraud. Election officials have said they found no evidence of electoral fraud. Unlike regular IMF funding programs, which distribute smaller incremental funds as performance standards are met for agreed policy reforms, coronavirus emergency assistance is sent quickly, often in installments. there is very little the IMF can do to raise funds, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts. On Friday, the United States, which has condemned the coup, imposed the first new sanctions on military chief Min Aung Hlaing and other senior generals. The U.S. action blacklisted eight individuals, including defense and interior ministers, and imposed additional sanctions on two senior military officials. He also targeted three companies in the fatigue and gemstone sector, Reuters reported. In addition to freezing the country’s foreign reserves, Myanmar Justice has asked the international community to suspend all business with Myanmar-controlled military banks and ban them from using the SWIFT communication network; suspend all non-humanitarian support for state-owned economic agencies and state-owned banks in Myanmar, including the central bank, which are now under military control; and impose immediate targeted sanctions on military-owned businesses, including fully and partially state-owned banks. Without an immediate response now, the military will continue to commit atrocities against people and transfer wealth into their private hands, the statement said.







