Israel Briefly Resumes Ben Gurion Airport for 302 Ethiopian Immigrants





By Knaan Liphshiz Israel Ben Gurion Airport reopened briefly on Friday for 302 young immigrants from Ethiopia, including a 6-year-old boy in need of urgent heart surgery. The newcomers were sent to a 14-day detention period, but the boy was quickly transferred to a local hospital.

The Ethiopians, among about 8,000 of Jewish descent awaiting immigration to Israel, were tested for COVID-19 in Gondar before arriving, according to a statement from the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, or ICEJ, an evangelical group that sponsored their arrival and flight. who brought them. From Gondar, the migrants traveled by bus for 12 hours to Addis Ababa before the four-hour flight to Israel. Now their dreams have come true to finally be reunited with their families in the Promised Land, ICEJ President Jrgen Bhler said in a statement. We also have many Christians around the world to thank for making this flight possible. The airport has been closed since January 26 as part of Israeli government efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The Ethiopians, known as Falash Mura, are widely believed to have converted to Christianity under duress, while adhering to certain Jewish traditions. Israel completed the airlift of another group of Ethiopian Jews known as Beta Israel in the 1990s. The Israeli government has allowed Falash Mura to immigrate under the Law on the Return of Countries to Jews and their relatives.

