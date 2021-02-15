Canada forms coalition with allies to denounce arbitrary bans amid war to free Kovrig, Spavor

Canada and has formed a coalition with 58 other countries to support a new international declaration denouncing the state-sponsored arbitrary ban on foreign nationals for political purposes.

The statement came from a year of behind-the-scenes international diplomacy, led by former Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Canada has sought global support to free Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who are spending their 798th day in Chinese prisons today.

“I was inspired by what I was seeing as the plight of all those who had been arbitrarily arrested in the world and the desire to do something tangible,” Champagne said in an interview. “It reminded me of a quote from Mandela: it always seems impossible until it is done.”

While ending the Chinese detention of Kovrig and Spavor remains Canada’s top priority, the new statement is intended to be a broad denunciation of ending coercive practice in numerous other countries, such as Russia, Iran and Korea. of the North.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said it was unacceptable that citizens going to another country to visit or work should “live in fear that they could become a bargaining chip”.

Garneau would not name specific countries, saying the new statement is “country agnostic”. Hewants to recruit more countries as signatories with the aim of ending the practice everywhere and discouraging other countries from taking it.

“It is fine to have diplomatic relations. And it is good to have differences of opinion. But it is not acceptable. Illegally illegal. It does not respect human rights. It is unacceptable to practice arbitrary detention when we think things are not going the right way. ours. “

The declaration has provisions for law enforcement

Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat working for the International Non-Governmental Crisis Group, and Spavor, an entrepreneur specializing in exchanges with North Korea, were rounded up by Chinese authorities nine days after the RCMP arrested Chinese high-tech cock Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver Airport in December 2018

The Mounties were acting on a U.S. extradition order alleging she had committed bank fraud to violate sanctions on Iran.

Canada and its allies regard as false the subsequent national security allegations that China made against Kovrig and Spavor. They have denounced the arrests as arbitrary and have called for both to be released from incitement that has fallen on angry and deaf ears in Beijing.

Canada and its major allies in the G7, the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network and countries on every continent support the new declaration, which is non-binding but aims to embarrass countries involved in targeted detention of foreign nationals to reach a political end.

The Statement Against Arbitrary Prohibition in State-to-State Relations does not have any current enforcement provisions. Instead, it seeks to stigmatize the arbitrary ban in much the same way as the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty.

“Something is something that is meant to put pressure on countries that practice arbitrary detention,” Garneau said. “It’s very similar to when Canada decided back in the days of Lloyd Axworthy, then foreign minister, to lead the mine treaty.”

Champagne said the statement was also modeled on NATO Article 5, which states that an attack on one of its members constitutes an attack on all 30 member states.

“The concept behind this is that if you were to take one of our citizens, we, on a voluntary basis, would come together to make sure these issues do not remain bilateral.”

Champagne, now industry minister, will join Garneau and foreign ministers from dozens of countries for a three-hour teleconference this morning to launch the new initiative and discuss its consequences.

Proceedings will hear statements from more than 40 foreign ministers; lawyer Amal Clooney, an international human rights activist who has represented jailed journalists and other victims of arbitrary political detention; and Kenneth Roth, head of Human Rights Watch.

Champagne said the concept had its roots in discussions with British officials and gained support among countries in the Five Eyes, the G7 and the European Union and around the world.

“You start with a few places, go to seven, then 10, then 15, then 20, then 25. Then 30,” he said. “My reference was 50.”

China got angry as Canada built the coalition of countries to speak on behalf of Kovrig and Spavor. China warned Canada of negative consequences if it continued to do so.

Asked if the statement was intended as a message to China, Champagne said his message to all those who have been arbitrarily detained is: “Your freedom has been stolen, but your voice will not be silenced. We are with you. and we will fight for you every step of the way. “