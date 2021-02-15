No one has the right to mock the sacrifices of farmers: Priyanka





Continuing her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that no one has the right to mock the sacrifices of farmers. She said the Prime Minister had broken the trust placed in him by the people by voting him in power for two consecutive terms. She was speaking at a well-attended Kisan Panchayat in Bijnor Tehsil Chandpur. This was the second such panchayat held by Congress west of Uttar Pradesh within a week. Using poetry on the sugar cane belt to express her point of view, she said, Jo Bhagwan Ka Sauda Karta Hai Woh Insan Ki Keemat Kya Jane, Jo Ganne Ki Keemat De Na Saka Who Jaan Ki Keemat Kya Jane (He who sells god, would not understand the value of people, he could not pay the price of the cane, would not value the life (of farmers)). She underlined the decision of State governments on Monday where she decided to keep the State Advisory Price (SAP) Reed Price unchanged for the current crushing season. About 10,000 harvest crop for sugar cane farmers at UP is pending. Across the country, that figure goes up to 15,000 crops. The prime minister has not secured to pay your dues but has bought two planes worth 16,000 crops to travel around the world, she accused. She also reminded the audience that 20,000 harvests were being spent on Parliament’s beautification program. This money could have been used to launder the pending payment of cane farmers, she said. Speaking at the farmers’ protest, Ms. Vadra said the Prime Minister could not distinguish between a deshbhakt and a deshdrohi. Only a patriot could protest peacefully for 80 days, facing all sorts of problems, so that he could get what he deserved rightly. You could not recognize them, but rather preferred to make fun of them, she observed. Trying to make a personal connection, she underlined that she came from a family of martyrs. Martyrdom is a great thing. It is the family that suffers the most as it lives the pain and no one has the right to mock martyrdom. I would like to remind Mr. Modi that the farmer standing at your door, his son is standing at the border, guarding our freedom. She said every Congress worker will stay with the farmers.

