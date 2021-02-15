



Residents of the Mississauga, Ont., Acondominium will be tested after a set of five cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa was discovered in the building. Prolonged spreading of the floor by-flowering will be available to all occupants of the building “out of a plethora of care” and to prevent any further rapid spread of the B1351 variant, Dr. said. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region Medical Officer. “We are trying to find every possible case that may be in the building at this point in time and make sure this is adhered to,” he told CBC News on Monday. “We are basically trying to identify how the broadcast may have happened, but I think what is worrying about this specific situation is that the cases involved do not seem to know each other, they did not seem to “They have important close contacts and do not report in the extensive interviews we have conducted with them.” Loh said there is reason for concern that the spread of the variant was through common elements in the building such as hallways and elevators. Loh said 1,800 people are impacting including residents and staff on the building and they have received a letter from Peel Public Health to make them aware of the situation. “Given that variant 1351 has not been discovered elsewhere in the Peel Region and does not necessarily circulate widely in the province of Ontario, this is an attempt to really try to get ahead of the variant,” he said. While floor-to-ceiling flowering is voluntary, Loh said it is “highly recommended”. Testing will be conducted on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first provincial case of variant B1351 was discovered in the Peel Region on 1 February. As of Sunday, the province has seen six cases of B1351 variant and 303 cases of another highly transmissible variant known as B117, which was first discovered in the UK. The province announced Friday that home stay measures would lift for another 27 health units on Tuesday, allowing them to return to Ontario’s color-coded pandemic response framework. The Toronto, Peel and York counties and the North Bay-Parry Sound district will continue the current closure until at least Feb. 22, according to the province. “Even when the province moves towards returning to the provincial framework on February 22, we need to be very clear that any reopening or release of the masses at this point in time risks explosive growth of the variant and we need to be very careful,” Loh said.

