The mixture of snow, ice and frozen rain will fall in the Navy as the weather worsens on Tuesday





HALIFAX – A cake layered with snow and ice is in reserve for the region on Tuesday. Weather conditions worsen until Tuesday morning with the system clearing Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A mix of snow, ice pellets and frozen rain takes place across the region Tuesday morning. North New Brunswick is projected to receive more snow and can expect 15 to 25 cm. There is a chance that some ice pellets may mix with the snow. Through central New Brunswick and west Edward Island, there will be snow with some ice pellets and mixed frozen rain. The icy mixture should keep the accumulation in the range of 10 to 20 cm. Southern New Brunswick, central / eastern PEI and some points in northern and eastern Nova Scotia will take 5 to 10 cm with the snow turning into a mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain after a few hours. Much of Nova Scotia will see a rapid turn from snow to ice balls in the frozen rain and eventually in the rain. This should limit the accumulation in the mixture to less than 5 cm, although icy surfaces should still be cut. More snow is expected in the northern areas of New Brunswick. Snow manages to subside as more ice pellets and frozen rain mix in the south. For ice collection (collection of ice on the surface due to freezing rain), a glaze in a few millimeters is possible. There is a wide risk of icy surfaces throughout Nova Scotia, south of New Brunswick and PEI For Nova Scotia, the risk is higher for inland areas and higher terrains. A few hours of a mixture of ice pellets and frozen rain is a danger to southern New Brunswick and PEI Ice accumulation is highly variable depending on the surface and whether or not it has been treated with salt or a brine solution. Vegetation and metal surfaces will often show ice first. There is also an increased risk for road surfaces being cooled from both sides like bridges and some on / off ramps. A widespread risk of developing icy surfaces throughout Nova Scotia, south of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island on Tuesday. Easter winds with winds from 30 to 50 km / h will accompany the bad weather on Tuesday. The wind is forecast to return southwest and west on Wednesday morning decreasing in strength on Wednesday afternoon evening. Easter winds with winds from 30 to 50 km / h are expected to accompany the mixing of precipitation. A number of weather warnings and statements have been issued by Environment Canada and can be found at moti.gc.ca. I will have system updates tonight on CTV Atlantic News 5, 6 and 11:30 p.m.







