



A local Toronto area rapper has been charged in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old in late January, his lawyer said Sunday night. Hassan Ali, who rapes under the name Top5, was charged with accessories after the fact in the gun murder of Hashim Omar Hashi, Ali’s lawyer Jordan Silver confirmed to Global News. In an update early Monday afternoon, Toronto police said Ali was arrested Saturday in Windsor, Ont. Police confirmed the above charge, as well as six other charges, including several for possession of drugs. Ali is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on February 16. Read more: Toronto police release video on fatal shooting investigation, appeal to witnesses Silver, from Worsoff Law Firm, said Ali “preserves his innocence” and that they are in the process of arranging a court hearing. The story goes down the ad “At this time, they were still awaiting basic information about this event and the involvement of Mr. Alis, if any,” Silver said. Police also arrested and charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Missah on Friday with accessories after the murder and disrespect of recognition. He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on March 1. Hashi was shot and killed as he tried to enter an underground parking garage Jan. 31 in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area shortly before 9 p.m., police said. Trends Canada prepares for the largest shipment of Pfizer vaccines to date

Canada’s new travel restrictions at land borders take effect Officers arrived and found Hashi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on stage.









1:24 Toronto imam describes 20-year-old shooting victim as ‘a wonderful, beautiful soul’





Toronto imam describes 20-year-old shooting victim as 'a wonderful and beautiful soul'

Investigators released security footage of the incident and appealed to the public for any information. Police said Hashi was not involved in any gang activity or affiliated with a gang. The story goes down the ad Top5 is a Toronto-based rapper who gained recognition as a teenager a few years ago when Drake posted about him on social media. Anyone having information or camera footage of the suspected vehicle, a 2017 four-door black Honda Civic, last seen eastward on Falstaff Avenue is required to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Prevention at anonymously at 416-222-8477. Manual / Toronto Police

