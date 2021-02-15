Gyms, malls: The future in Israel belongs to ‘green permit’ vaccinated





Israel plans to reopen gyms, malls and hotels for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who can produce an immunity certificate in one app Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP via Getty Images

Content of the article TEL AVIV Israel plans to reopen gyms, shopping malls and hotels for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who may produce a green passport a supposed COVID-19 immunity certificate, displayed in an application by the Israeli Ministry of Health. IN a transcript of a speech in the Cabinet on Sunday, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented plans to make Israel the first country in the world to emerge from the coronavirus. The second of three phases requires access to limited immunity only for those who have been vaccinated. We will allow benefits for those who have been vaccinated, Netanyahu says in remarks, so that they can access hotels, museums, cultural attractions, restaurants, swimming pools, shopping malls, basketball and football games, flights abroad and Similar.

Content of the article We will come back to life with the green passport. Israel is on track to fully inoculate 30% of its 9 million population with the two-dose Pfizer regime this month, a benchmark for a preliminary curb relief. He hopes for 50% coverage and a wider reopening next month. The first phase of the Nateanyahus ceilings calls for the closure of Israel’s land, sea and air borders from infection. The third phase calls for a national incitement to innocence for people older than 50, a group marked by a death rate approaching 97% in Israel. Photo by REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun Unfortunately, the Heath and Home Affairs ministers informed me this morning that after constantly checking the data, it has become clear that the number of people over 50 who have not been vaccinated is not 350,000 as we thought but 570,000. This is still a very large number and they should be vaccinated immediately. Netanyahu on Sunday also presented to the Israeli cabinet a plan that would issue to authorities the names of residents who have not yet been vaccinated. In a report on Haaretz, tour Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen called the precedent proposal with which we should be careful. If the measure is approved by the Knesset, she said, it should focus on Israelis aged 50 and over, and be careful about violating the right to privacy of those younger. With nearly 43% of citizens receiving at least one shot of the Pfizer Incs vaccine, Israel has pushed forward with a gradual easing of blockade measures imposed on December 27th. The rapid spread of Israels vaccination has made it the largest study of Pfizers vaccines in the real world. The largest healthcare provider in the country has reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases among the 600,000 people who received both doses. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Giles Elgood)

