Spanish rapper refuses imprisonment, draws attention to gag law





The artist, whose real name is Pablo Rivadulla Dur, is expected to serve a reduced sentence from 2018 to nine months in prison for tweets and songs he posted between 2014 and 2016 criticizing Spain’s royal family and praising a left-wing extremist group Spanish now destroyed. I will not let them tell me what I have to think, feel or say, Hasl told the Associated Press late Monday. This serves as an additional incentive for me to continue writing the same songs. Known primarily for his often radical anti-deployment criticisms, he has had previous convictions for attacks and praise of armed extremist groups even though he served no time behind bars after a previous 2-year prison was suspended. This time his imprisonment seemed imminent. The National Court of Appeals issued an arrest warrant Monday after a 10-day period of voluntary incarceration on Friday. But the artist said he would not go without showing resistance and drawing attention to his issue. On Monday, accompanied by about 50 supporters, Hasl barricaded himself inside the rectory building of Lleida University, in the northeastern region of Catalonia. Police need special permission which in this case was given by the academic authorities to enter the university buildings, which have been the scene of protests in the past. Undoubtedly, the rapper wrote on Twitter: They will have to come in to pick me up and imprison me. He told the AP that Monday’s events were a call to organize our solidarity and take the pressure on the streets. “There is a lot of solidarity from people who understand that this is not just an attack on me,” Hasl added. But also against our fundamental democratic freedoms. Freedoms that are constantly oppressed by the State. When faced with aggression against us we must give a collective response. The Spanish left-wing coalition government suddenly announced last week that it would make changes to the country’s criminal code to eliminate prison terms for offenses involving freedom of expression. He did not specifically mention Hasl or set a timeline for the changes. The proposal was rejected by the conservative opposition People’s Party and the far-right Vox party. The changes to the code under a new Public Safety Act, known as the Gag Law, were made in 2015 by the then-ruling People’s Party government and have long been criticized by human rights groups and international organizations for possible restrictions on freedom. of expression in the name of defense state and religious institutions. The imprisonment of Pablo Hasl leaves the sword hanging over the heads of all public figures who dare to openly criticize the actions of even more visible state institutions, reads the artists’ petition. We are aware that if we allow Pablo to be imprisoned, tomorrow they may come after any of us, until they manage to silence any sigh of dissent, he added. The Spanish branch of Amnesty International has also defended Hasl and urged the government to introduce legal changes. In a statement last week, the international rights campaign group noted other social media users, journalists and artists who have been similarly convicted in the past. Expressions that do not clearly and directly incite violence cannot be criminalized, said AI branch director Esteban Beltrn. Ciarn Giles and Aritz Parra in Madrid also contributed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos