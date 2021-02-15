Speech: Nuclear Beyond Electricity: Perspectives

February 15, 2021

Low carbon technologies are more competitive than fossil fuel options for electricity generation, which is good news for governments wanting to move towards low carbon systems. But electricity is not the end of the story, says Dr. Henry Paillere, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Planning and Economics Studies Section.

Dr Henri Paillere, Head of IAEA Planning and Economics Studies Section

Below is an abridged version of his presentation at last week’s Westminster Energy Forum webinar, Nuclear Material for the Global Net.

“The decarbonisation of the energy sector will not be enough to achieve zero-zero emissions. We also need to decarbonize the non-energy sectors – transport, buildings and industry – which represent 60% of the emissions from the energy sector today. to do so are: electrifying as low-carbon electricity as possible; using low-carbon heat sources; and using low-carbon fuels, including hydrogen, produced from electricity clean.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says: ‘Almost half of the emission reductions needed to reach net zero by 2050 will have to come from technologies that have not reached the market today.’ So there is a need to innovate and foster research, development and deployment of technologies. This includes the nucleus beyond electricity.

Today, most scenario predictions see the VETYM nuclear role in the energy sector, but increased electrification will require more low-carbon electricity, i.e. potentially more nuclear. Nuclear energy is also a source of low carbon heat, and can also be used to produce low carbon fuels like hydrogen. This is a virtually untapped potential.

There is an opportunity for the nuclear power sector – from advanced reactors, small modular reactors and non-energy applications – but it requires a level playing field, not only in terms of financing today’s technologies, but also in terms of promoting innovation. and research support until market placement. And of course technology readiness and economy will be the key to their success.

For process heating and district heating, I would draw attention to the fact that there has been decades of experience in district nuclear heating. Not well spread, but still has experience in Russia, Hungary and Switzerland. Last year, we had two new projects. A floating power plant in Russia (Academic Lomonosov), which provides not only electricity but central heating in the Pevek region where it is connected. And in China, the Haiyang nuclear power plant (AP1000 technology) has started distributing commercial district heating. In China, there is an additional motive to reduce emissions, namely to reduce air pollution because in northern China a lot of heat during the winter is provided by coal-fired boilers. By going nuclear with central heating, they are reducing this pollution and also helping to reduce carbon emissions. And Poland is looking at high temperature reactors to replace its fleet of coal-fired boilers and so this is a technology that could also be a game-changer on the part of the industry.

There has also been decades of research into the production of hydrogen using nuclear energy, but there is no real deployment. Now, from a climate point of view, there is a clear attempt to find substitute fuels for the hydrocarbon fuels we use today. In the near future, we will be able to produce hydrogen by electrolysis using low carbon electricity, from renewable and nuclear sources. But the cheapest source of low carbon energy is from the long-term operation of existing nuclear power plants which, together with their high capacity factors, can deliver the cheapest low carbon hydrogen of all.

In the medium and long term, there is ongoing research with processes that are more efficient than low temperature electrolysis, which is high temperature steam electrolysis or thermal separation of water. These may offer higher efficiency and effectiveness, but also require advanced reactors that are still in development. Demonstration projects are being considered in several countries and we at the IAEA are developing a publication that looks at business opportunities for hydrogen nuclear production from existing reactors. In some countries, there is a need to increase the economy of the existing fleet, especially in electricity systems where you have low or even negative electricity prices. So we are looking at other products that have higher values ​​to improve the competitiveness of existing power plants.

The future means not only electricity, but also industry and transportation, and thus integrated power systems. Electricity will be the main horse of our work for global decarbonization, but through heat and hydrogen. How you model this is the subject of a great deal of research being done by various institutes and we at IAEA are developing some modeling skills with the aim of optimizing low carbon emissions and overall costs.

This is just a glimpse of what the future might look like: a low carbon energy system with nuclear water light reactors (large reactors, small modular reactors and fast reactors); solar, wind, anything that produces low carbon electricity that can be used to electrify industry, transport and heat and cool buildings. But we know that there is a need for high temperature process steam that electricity can not bring but that can be delivered directly from high temperature reactors. And there are a number of ways to produce low carbon hydrogen. The beauty of hydrogen is that it can be stored and injected into gas networks that can be run in the future with 100% hydrogen, and this can be converted back into electricity.

So for decarbonizing power, there are many opportunities – nuclear, hydric, variable renewable sources and fossils with carbon capture and storage – and it is up to countries and industries to invest in what they prefer. We find that nuclear can actually reduce the overall cost of systems due to its incompatibility and the fact that variable renewables have a cost due to their interruption. There is a need for appropriate market designs and the role of governments to encourage investment in the core.

The decarbonization of other sectors will be just as important as the decarbonization of electricity, by the ways of producing low carbon heat and low carbon hydrogen. It is not so clear who the clear winner will be, but I would say that since nuclear could produce all three low-carbon vectors – electricity, heat and hydrogen – it should have the advantage.

We at the IAEA will host a webinar next month with the IEA looking at long-term nuclear projections in a zero-zero world. “This will be our core contribution to the IEA Special Zero to Zero Maps to be published in May.”